Dr Kizza Besigye in the dock at the military court in Makindye.

KAMPALA — Prominent human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, a lead defence attorney for opposition figure Kizza Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale, was detained Tuesday by the General Court Martial in a tumultuous turn of events as the contentious case resumed.

Mr Kiiza's detention reportedly came on the orders of Advocate Judge Brigadier-General Richard Tukacungurwa.

It is not yet clear what prompted the detention that only exacerbated the already tense situation but the two opposites had a tense standoff during a previous hearing in December.

The two had clashed repeatedly over procedural matters, with Gen Tukacungurwa threatening to charge the lawyer with contempt of court.

The chaotic scenes outside the General Court Martial were amplified as security personnel restricted entry for defense lawyers and prominent opposition figures, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Kenyan senior counsel Martha Karua.

Military police officers stationed at the entrance enforced the restrictions, sparking scuffles and protests from lawyers and politicians alike.

Chants of "Never Surrender" echoed outside the courtroom as supporters and colleagues of the detained lawyer demanded answers.

Ms Winnie Kiiza, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Ingrid Turinawe called on Court Martial Chairman Freeman Mugabe to address allegations of harassment and the detention of People's Front for Transition (PFT) members at the court premises.

Inside the court, proceedings were delayed as lawyer Kiiza was thrown into the caged dock, joining Dr Besigye and Lutale.

Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale, already present in the courtroom, remained in custody as defense lawyers requested the court to dismiss what they described as a defective charge sheet.

Amid the turmoil, the court adjourned for 30 minutes, with proceedings yet to formally begin by late morning.

This latest development underscores escalating tensions between opposition leaders and state authorities as the contentious trial continues to draw widespread public and political attention.