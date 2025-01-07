Uganda: Military Court Jails Besigye Lawyer Eron Kiiza for Nine Months

7 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Shamim Nabakooza

The General Court Martial has has sentenced lawyer Eron Kiiza to nine months in prison for what it termed as "gross professional misconduct".

Mr Kiiza, one of the key lawyers in opposition figure Kizza Besigye's trial before the military court, was found guilty of "banging the angle bars and didn't listen to the chairman of the court".

He has been ordered locked up at Kitalya Prison.

Mr Kiiza, who was in the morning thrown into the caged dock where his clients Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale were, was brought to the court after the lunch adjournment in handcuffs.

Mr Samuel Muyizi, another defence lawyer, said Mr Kiiza had been tortured during the break and that his arm was dislocated.

"He said they [military personnel] had [attempted to] strangle him," Mr Muyizi told reporters outside the court.

His sentence was passed without a trial, contrary to basic principals of justice system even in a military court.

With deep concerns over the conduct of the military court that is largely seen as kangaroo by critics, the sentencing of Mr Kiiza without a hearing will be seen as a major abuse of the fundamental rights of the lawyer.

Critics have argued for years that the military court has no jurisdiction to try civilians and that military men treat civilians like military personnel when in the court martial.

The controversial jailing of Mr Kiiza, who has clashed with Judge Advocate Brigadier-General Richard Tukacungurwa over procedural matters, could leave the Judiciary on the ropes after the Supreme Court failed to rule on an appeal against the Constitutional Court's stripping of military courts of the right to try civilians.

This is developing story.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.