Liberia: Boakai to Deliver 2nd SONA At City Hall?

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will be constrained to deliver his second annual address to the nation outside of the grounds of the National Legislature due to the devastated impacts of a horrible fire incident that recently left the William R. Tolbert Joint Chamber, the traditional venue for the address, in ruins.

Impeccable sources at the Executive Mansion and the legislature told the Daily Observer on Monday that the most likely venue that is being tipped to host the State of the Nation's Address (SONA) is the Monrovia City Hall.

"It is very likely that the City Hall will be used for the occasion," a top official at the Mansion told the Observer. "That is the place we are looking at, and preparations are being made for that,"

"We have been worried about the venue of this year's SONA since the fire incident and we all know that the place will not be prepared for the event due to limited time. It is sad that we have to be going through this as a nation," the E-mansion source said.

A legislative source also hinted this paper that the both branches of government are working out the modalities to ensure that the SONA, to be held outside of the grounds of the Capitol Building since the end of the civil conflict and the return to democratic governance, is a success.

"This is a shame, but there is nothing we can do," she said. "I can confirm to you that the SONA will be delivered outside of the Capitol Building. That is a fact and you can quote me on that."

Though she could not speak definitively on whether the City Hall has been chosen, she said it cannot be ruled out. "It is one of the few options that we are looking at. "Lawmakers have been convening there in recent times so why not?

Earlier during the day, the House Committee Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, James Kolleh, announced at a press conference the SONA will not take place at the Capitol Building due to ongoing renovation works.

"As Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, I can confirm that the SONA will not be conducted at the William R. Tolbert Joint Chamber. That option is off the table," the Bong County District 2 Representative said.

He expressed concerns about logistical obstacles and the inability to finish renovations before January 30, 2025, the constitutional deadline for delivering the Annual Message.

"It is not feasible to complete the renovation work within the time frame required to hold the address at the Capitol. Therefore, the option of hosting the SONA at the Capitol is officially ruled out," Kolleh noted.

He disclosed that the leadership of both the House and Senate are currently engaged in discussions to pinpoint a suitable venue for the President's annual address, adding that the lawmakers are actively exploring potential locations that would be suitable and favorable for such a significant national occasion.

Kolleh indicated that the House's Committee on Executive is collaborating closely with the Executive branch and the Committee on Foreign Affairs to guarantee that the chosen venue fulfills the necessary criteria, particularly in light of the attendance of foreign dignitaries.

Since the fire incident, members of the Majority Bloc have chosen the Monrovia City Hall as the new venue for their legislative activities. They have had sessions there twice. It is there that they passed the 2025 national budget, though controversially.

The need to locate an alternate venue for the SONA stems from a severe fire incident that ravaged the Capitol Building in December. The destructive blaze caused extensive damage to the central wing and surrounding areas, especially the Joint Chambers. The incident plunged the nation in shock, especially residents of Capitol Hill and nearby communities.

Firefighters from the Liberia National Fire Service, supported by the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, after several hours, successfully extinguished the fire but substantial damage had already been done.

Despite their efforts, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations are ongoing.

In response to the disaster, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai visited the site shortly after the incident and condemned the destructive actions. He expressed disappointment, stating, "We are a poor country trying to rebuild, yet some people are intent on destroying what we have. If you have grievances, use the rule of law."

The President instructed the Ministry of Justice to expedite the investigation and prosecute those accountable. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior and warned of severe consequences for those responsible for damaging public property.

"We will not tolerate this. Anyone caught will face the full weight of the law. This should serve as a warning to others who think destroying public property is an acceptable response to anger or frustration," Boakai asserted.

Focus of the SONA

Article 58 of Liberia's Constitution requires the President to present the administration's legislative agenda on the fourth working Monday of January annually. This report is mandated to include an evaluation of the nation's condition, as well as specifics on government finances.

This year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be President Joseph Boakai's second address since taking office. It is expected to highlight key initiatives from his ARREST Agenda, which emphasizes Agriculture, Roads, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

President Pledges Economic Growth, Institutional Reform

President Boakai, in his New Year message to the nation, laid out an ambitious vision for Liberia in 2025, pledging to strengthen the economy, improve public services, and restore confidence in government institutions. In his New Year's address, the President vowed to prioritize job creation, fight corruption, and ensure that every Liberian benefits from the nation's wealth and resources.

Addressing the nation from Monrovia, President Boakai struck a tone of determination and optimism, assuring Liberians that his administration's development strategy, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, would deliver tangible improvements in their lives.

"Our economy must grow, and it must grow for everyone," the President declared. "We are committed to creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and ensuring that our natural resources work for the benefit of all Liberians--not just a privileged few."

President Boakai acknowledged the economic challenges that have persisted over the years but emphasized that 2025 marks a fresh opportunity for transformation. He pledged targeted investments to stimulate entrepreneurship and attract both domestic and foreign investors.

"We must empower our people with opportunities," he said. "By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, especially among our youth, we can build a Liberia that thrives on its own potential."

Institutional reform also featured prominently in the President's message. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability, calling it the foundation of good governance.

"We cannot afford to tolerate corruption or inefficiency in our public institutions," Boakai warned. "Every Liberian deserves a government that they can trust--a government that acts with integrity and delivers results."