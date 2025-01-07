Liberia: JNB Foundation Preaches Doctrine of Peace

Monrovia — Irrespective of different political affiliations, diverse religious backgrounds and cultural differences, the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Foundation is urging Liberians to reconcile and unite for the growth and development of the country.

Envisioned to transform lives and improve the living conditions of all, particularly rural inhabitants, the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Foundation works to support agriculture production and food security, healthcare service delivery, provision of quality education, youth capacity and gender development, provision of safe drinking water, and the promotion and protection of a cleaned environment.

The JNB Foundation is a development focused organization working in partnership to unlock the potential of disadvantaged communities and people in Liberia to become sustainably productive and well-off. JNB Foundation's programs are indirectly managed and implemented by partner organizations called Implementing Partners (IPs).

Accordingly, speaking at the launch of a two-day Peace and Reconciliation Tournament in Tubmanburg, Bomi County by the Joseph Nyuma Boakai-Kartumu Yarta Boakai (JNB-KYB Foundation), the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Foundation Pastor David Saa Fatorma, implored Liberians to reconcile for the betterment of Liberia.

Pastor Fartoma pointed out that peace and reconciliation are critical to national development, and as such, it's time for Liberians to hold together for the singular development purpose of their country.

He asserted that the goal of the recently launched tournament is to reconcile Liberians, most especially the young people across the country.

"We are going to continue the tournament all around this country; in fact, it will be well coordinated in all districts and in all counties. I mean, we are going to replicate this to other places. This is part of the youth development pillar of the Foundation. It is our wish and aspiration to reach out to the youth because there is no development without peace and youthful population is a critical component towards achieving this. Liberia is all that we have. We must work together. We encourage young people to unite and help to develop our country," said Pastor Fartoma.

"This is the best time to come to Bomi County. This is one of the ways to overcome our trauma and live together as young people. We want to work with everybody irrespective of your political affiliation, because our works are void of politics."

In a brief remark, Mr. Alfred B.S. Zinnah, County Development Officer for Bomi County, extolled the JNB-KYB Foundation for the memorable initiative that aims to promote peace and unity as well as foster developments.

Meanwhile, Blue Lake FC of Bomi won the most coveted prize in the football category with a 6-1 thrashing of Gbalasua in the grand final of the four-team tournament. Also, the Tubmanburg Kickball Club won the kickball version.

As a mark of peace and unity, all participating teams received cash awards from the organizer.