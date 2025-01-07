Liberia: President Boakai Calls On Liberians Diaspora to Play Active Role in Nation-Building

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has bid farewell to Liberians living in the United States of America with a call to contribute to the development of their native land, a statement from the Executive Mansion says.

The event was hosted on January 3, 2025 at the close of the Liberia Diaspora Return 2024 in the Parlours of the Executive Mansion in Monrovia,

The colorful ceremony was marked by warm reflections on the enduring bond between Liberia and her citizens abroad.

President Boakai praised the Diaspora community for their unwavering commitment to the nation and encouraged them to think boldly and act decisively in contributing to Liberia's progress.

"The time has come for us to think differently, to think boldly, and to actively engage in the rebuilding of our country," President Boakai remarked, urging, "We need your expertise, your investments, your resources, and your ideas," President Boakai said.

President Boakai highlighted several critical areas for diaspora engagement; Among them investment and development. The President assured Diaspora Liberians of a conducive environment, including strengthened security and infrastructure, to encourage investments that drive sustainable economic growth.

Rule of Law and Trust: Reaffirming the Government's commitment to the rule of law, President Boakai promised protection for Diaspora contributions and emphasized the importance of stability, safety, and peace under his administration.

Youth and Future Generations: A heartfelt appeal was made to consider the legacy being created for Liberia's youth and future generations.

Said the Liberian Leader, "We owe it to them to ensure that they live in a country where opportunities abound."

Global Engagement: The President announced the inaugural Liberian Diaspora Conference to be held in Washington, D.C., USA, slated for April 2024 as a platform for critical discussions on Liberia's future.

The 2025 Conference will include African Americans and other stakeholders with historical and cultural ties to Liberia.

The President expressed deep gratitude for the significant contributions being made by Diaspora Liberians through remittances, which, he acknowledged, have been a lifeline for many families in the country. He encouraged continued support, stressing the importance of collective effort in realizing Liberia's potential.

President Boakai's closing message resonated with hope and unity. He urged Diaspora Liberians to "Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia," carrying with them a renewed sense of commitment to their homeland, stressing, "We need you, Liberia needs you."

The President's address concluded on a light-hearted note, as he humorously reminded attendees of the unparalleled taste of Liberia's organic cuisine, a cherished highlight of their visit home.

The Liberian Chief Executive reaffirmed his Government's dedication to strengthening ties with its Diaspora community and assured steadfastness in building a Liberia that works for all its citizens.