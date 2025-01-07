Liberia: PUL to Open Book of Condolence for Veteran Journalist Zoom Dosso

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has announced Wednesday, January 8, 2025, as the date for the opening of a book of condolence in honor of veteran journalist Zoom Dosso. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM at the PUL Headquarters on Clay Street, Monrovia.

This decision, made in consultation with the Dosso family, follows the burial of the esteemed journalist earlier today, January 6, 2025, according to a release by the PL leadership. Dosso was laid to rest at the Kaiser Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Brewerville after traditional funeral rites conducted by the Muslim community at the 72nd Community - SKD Boulevard Mosque in Paynesville.

A Legacy in Journalism

Zoom Dosso, aged 62, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville. With a journalism career spanning over three decades, Dosso was a bilingual journalist who contributed significantly to both national and international media. He worked across prominent broadcasters, newspapers, and online platforms, disseminating news in both French and English.

His funeral was attended by a large number of journalists, media practitioners, family members, and well-wishers, underscoring his impactful role in journalism in Liberia and beyond.

Call to Honor and Support

The PUL is calling on all journalists, media professionals, and communication practitioners to attend the book of condolence ceremony to honor Dosso's legacy. The late journalist's wife, children, and other family members are expected to be present at the event.

PUL's Commitment

Speaking on behalf of the PUL, President Julius Kanubah expressed profound condolences to the Dosso family and reaffirmed the Union's commitment to celebrating the contributions of one of Liberia's most accomplished journalists.

"Zoom Dosso's work in journalism has left an indelible mark on Liberia's media landscape. This book of condolence is a testament to his dedication, and we encourage everyone to join us in honoring his memory," Kanubah stated.

The Press Union of Liberia invites all well-wishers to join in paying their respects and extending their support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.