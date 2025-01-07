Nigeria: Two Arrested for Killing Sibling, Burying Corpse in Shallow Grave - - Police

7 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The deceased victim, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing and his brother, Chidiebere Okeke and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, grabbed him and beat him to a stupor, resulting in his death.

The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two persons for allegedly killing and burying a sibling in a shallow grave in their compound in the state.

The incident happened in Oko, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, disclosed this during a press briefing at the police headquarters in Awka on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, forwarded a text of the press briefing to PREMIUM TIMES.

How it happened

Mr Obono said the deceased victim, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing and his brother, Chidiebere Okeke and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, grabbed him and beat him to a stupor.

"As a result, Chibuzor became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

"The two suspects, in order to cover up for the incident, dug a shallow grave in their compound and buried Chibuzor," he said.

Mr Obono did not specifically confirm if the accusation of burglary and stealing was made by the two suspects.

He did not also reveal when the incident happened.

Rescue of stolen children

Mr Obono said, in another development, the police in the state rescued four children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State, North-central Nigeria and sold to another person in Anambra State.

"The suspects confessed to the crime and narrated the role that each of them played. One of the children has been identified and efforts are already emplaced to unite the child with his parents," he said.

The police chief appealed to Nigerians to assist in identification and reuniting of the children with their parents.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.