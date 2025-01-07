Nigeria: Two Arrested for Killing Sibling, Burying Corpse in Shallow Grave - - Police

The deceased victim, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing and his brother, Chidiebere Okeke and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, grabbed him and beat him to a stupor, resulting in his death.

The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two persons for allegedly killing and burying a sibling in a shallow grave in their compound in the state.

The incident happened in Oko, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, disclosed this during a press briefing at the police headquarters in Awka on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, forwarded a text of the press briefing to PREMIUM TIMES.

How it happened

Mr Obono said the deceased victim, Chibuzor Okeke, was accused of burglary and stealing and his brother, Chidiebere Okeke and cousin, Emebo Ogochukwu, grabbed him and beat him to a stupor.

"As a result, Chibuzor became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

"The two suspects, in order to cover up for the incident, dug a shallow grave in their compound and buried Chibuzor," he said.

Mr Obono did not specifically confirm if the accusation of burglary and stealing was made by the two suspects.

He did not also reveal when the incident happened.

Rescue of stolen children

Mr Obono said, in another development, the police in the state rescued four children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State, North-central Nigeria and sold to another person in Anambra State.

"The suspects confessed to the crime and narrated the role that each of them played. One of the children has been identified and efforts are already emplaced to unite the child with his parents," he said.

The police chief appealed to Nigerians to assist in identification and reuniting of the children with their parents.