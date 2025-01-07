Nigeria: Citibank Nigeria Celebrates 40 Years in Nigeria

Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi) is celebrating 40 years of operations in Nigeria.

The bank in a statement noted that from the bank's foundation as Nigeria International Bank Limited, Citi's has been one of continuous growth and transformation

Commenting on this significant milestone Chair of the Board of Directors Citibank Nigeria Limited, Dr Shamsudden Usman said: "Citi has grown steadily, adapting to the evolving needs of its clients, embraced digital transformation, and expanded its services to meet the demands of a dynamic world. Through it all, the bank has remained true to the values that inspired the founders of Citibank Nigeria Limited a commitment to trust, service, and community."

The bank hosted a gala recently as part of activities to commemorate its 40-year operating presence.

While paying homage to the continued support and trust of clients, alumni and valued partners, Middle East & Africa Head for Citi Ebru Pakcan said: "Nigeria is a key market to watch, with enormous potential and is an exciting investment proposition. For Citi, helping our clients navigate the challenges and embrace the opportunities of our rapidly changing world is fundamental to our mission of enabling growth and economic progress."

Chief Executive Officer Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nneka Enwereji highlighted the indelible mark Citi has had in the banking industry, she said: "The past 40 years have been an incredible journey. We have navigated economic shifts, technological advancements, and unprecedented global events. Yet through it all, we have remained resilient and dedicated to providing trusted financial solutions that enable growth and economic progress. The needs of our clients and communities are at the heart of everything we do. We remain inspired as we continue to build on our legacy and chart new paths."