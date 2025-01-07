Nigeria: 24 Icons of 2024

From marking landmark milestones to impacting lives, these iconic individuals have made a lasting impression on a challenging year. Vanessa Obioha reports on their significant achievements as we bid farewell to 2024

Sterling Bank made headlines this year, especially in the tourism and fashion sectors, thanks to the leadership of its amiable Managing Director, Abubakar Suleiman. Under his guidance, the bank's tourism division, Torrista, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), launched 'Uncover Naija,' a visual storytelling competition that highlighted Nigeria's rich tourism landscape. According to Suleiman, the primary aim was positioning Destination Nigeria as a global tourism brand.

Sterling Bank also partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to host a familiarisation tour that showcased notable cultural and heritage sites in Lagos such as Freedom Park and the J. Randle Yoruba Cultural Centre.

In addition to its tourism efforts, the bank expanded its influence into the fashion industry, sponsoring the 2024 edition of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria.

Further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, the bank, through its electric mobility initiative Qoray Mobility, introduced electric vehicle (EV) transport solutions and charging infrastructure at the eco-friendly Isimi Lagos estate, developed by LandWey.

A passionate leader, Suleiman remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that position Nigeria as a forward-thinking and innovative nation.

Ademola Lookman

The crowning of the Nigerian footballer as the CAF African Player of the Year was a momentous occasion, one that resonated widely and brought joy to many Nigerians. He becomes the seventh Nigerian to claim this prestigious honour, joining the ranks of Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, and Osimhen.

Arguably, 2024 was a standout year for the Super Eagles forward. Not only was he the sole African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, finishing 14th overall, but he also became the first player to score a hat-trick in a European Cup Final.

Buoyed by his CAF win, Lookman returned to his Italian club, Atalanta, where he secured a crucial goal that boosted the team's position in the Serie A standings. His impressive performances have significantly raised his profile, with his market value soaring from €30 million at the end of 2023 to €55 million. This leap makes him Nigeria's second most valuable player, trailing only behind Victor Osimhen.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Following the death of the Group CEO of Access Bank Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede returned to the bank as Chairman. Under his leadership, the bank expanded its global footprint, with new branches in Tanzania and Malta.

But beyond the boardroom of Access Bank, Aig-Imoukhuede recorded a few personal milestones. In May, he was appointed President of the France Nigeria Business Council (FNBC) by French President Emmanuel Macron. That same month, he was honoured with the prestigious African Banker Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Banker Awards gala in Nairobi.

His leadership extended into the health sector as well. In September, under his guidance, the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) was appointed the new Secretariat for the Corporate Alliance on Malaria in Africa (CAMA).

Beyond the accolades, Aig-Imoukhuede is committed to transforming Africa's supporting African government initiatives that can transform economic performance. In a joint effort with Access Bank Group and his Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, he pledged $300 million to establish an African-led NGO focused on bridging the gap between Africa and the rest of the world. The initiative is supported by academics, experts, and philanthropists globally.

In celebration of women in arts, the business mogul in September held a special exhibition at the Coronation Art Gallery.

Indeed, 2024 was a banner year for Aig-Imoukhuede, as he continues to make an impact in various sectors of the economy.

Aliko Dangote

The long-awaited realisation of the Dangote oil refinery, which finally began producing and exporting Nigerian crude this year, marked a major milestone for the country. Commissioned early last year, the refinery built over seven years ago was hailed as the solution to Nigeria's oil challenges, with promises to end costly fuel imports for Africa's top crude oil producer and provide affordable pump prices without the need for a $10 billion government subsidy.

However, the path to this achievement was not without obstacles, as disputes over pricing and distribution arose along the way. Despite these challenges, the Dangote oil refinery commenced operation and has since contributed to a more competitive downstream sector. The refinery has been recognized as one of the best business developments for Nigeria, especially considering the government's previous decade-long efforts to repair the country's ailing refineries.

Recently, the refinery reduced the price of petrol for the yuletide season. Dangote's ambitions extend beyond Nigeria, as he recently met with Angolan President João Lourenço to finalize plans for the construction of a new refinery in Angola.

In addition to his business ventures, Dangote remains committed to philanthropy. He donated a generous sum of N2 billion to support victims of the Borno flooding and, earlier this year, distributed 10,000 kilograms of rice to impoverished individuals in Anambra State through the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Forty years after Lagos' first metro line was envisioned by the state's first civilian governor, Lateef Jakande, but ultimately aborted, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu brought that dream to life this year. In October, the much-anticipated Red Line rail project commenced full operations.

But the governor is not stopping at the Blue and Red Rail lines. He's already seeking investors for the proposed $1.9 billion Purple and Green rail lines. The Purple Line will connect Lagos with Ogun State, while the Green Line will link the Lekki Free Zone to Marina. In October, the governor announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the state had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to bring the Green Line project to reality.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

One of Nigeria's greatest exports, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received resounding support for a second term as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). About 58 countries rallied behind her reappointment to the organisation, including groups such as the African Group at the WTO and the General Council Chair Petter Ølberg.

Ølberg in a letter confirming Okonjo-Iweala's reappointment praised her outstanding leadership during her first term which was instrumental in securing meaningful outcomes at pivotal moments.

Okonjo-Iweala who marked her 70th birthday this year has automatically become the first African and female to lead the organisation twice.

Bright 'Basketmouth' Okpocha

Over the past eight years, comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has been flexing his muscles on the sound and sight medium with productions such as 'My Flatmates' and 'Ghana Jollof.' This year he reached a new milestone by releasing his first feature-length film, 'A Ghetto Love Story,' in November. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Patience Ozokwor, Wale Ojo, Nobert Young, Beverly Osu, Akah Nnani, and Basketmouth himself.

Since its release, the film has garnered positive reviews, particularly for the authenticity brought to the screen by Basketmouth and co-writer Victoria Eze. Riding on this success, Basketmouth has revealed that he is ready to fully immerse himself in Nollywood.

Buba Marwa

General Buba Marwa (rtd) continued his relentless fight against illicit drugs this year with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer. In 2024, over 16,000 arrests were made, 2.52 million kilograms of illicit drugs were seized, 219.16 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed, and 3,324 convictions were secured. Additionally, over 7,000 individuals received counselling and rehabilitation, while the agency's public enlightenment efforts reached over a million people.

One of the agency's major achievements was the prosecution and conviction of four drug lords involved in Nigeria's largest-ever cocaine seizure in Ikorodu, Lagos, in 2022. The trial of the fifth suspect is still ongoing. The NDLEA also secured the forfeiture of two luxury properties in Victoria Island and Ikorodu, as well as N70 million, USD 50,000, and a Tacoma SUV, all linked to the drug cartel.

The NDLEA achieved several firsts this year, including moving into its permanent national headquarters after 35 years and commissioning two new forensic laboratories in Enugu and Abuja, the first outside Lagos. The agency also completed three new treatment and rehabilitation centres, expanding its capacity to address substance abuse nationwide.

Prevention efforts were equally robust, with more than 4,000 sensitization programs conducted in schools, motor parks, worship centres, and workplaces. The agency also launched the "Save Our Families" (SOF) initiative on World Drug Day to promote drug integrity tests and encourage early treatment for drug users.

As part of its advocacy, the NDLEA introduced Narco Tales, a video series featuring stories from drug survivors and their families, and continued its weekly X Space discussions with youth and experts on drug-related issues.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's streak of firsts continued in 2024. He was the first Afrobeats star to perform on the Grammy Awards stage, teaming up with Brandy and 21 Savage. He earned the biggest streaming debut for a solo song by an African artist in Spotify history with his single 'Higher' and was crowned the most-exported Nigerian artist by the streaming platform. He is also the only Nigerian artist featured in the UK's Top 100 this year. Since he won the Grammy back in 2021, Burna has become a regular feature on the awards nominations list. For the 2025 Grammys, the self-titled African Giant fetched a nomination for Best African Music Performance for his single 'Higher.'

Chidimma Adetshina

Chidinma Adetshina's journey from xenophobic attacks to becoming the first Nigerian and African to achieve the first runner-up position at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant exemplifies her resilience. Born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, and raised in Soweto, South Africa, Adetshina initially gained attention during the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant.

However, her ethnicity became a contentious issue, leading to her withdrawal from the competition after facing xenophobic attacks. At the request of the Miss Universe Nigeria organisers, she returned to her homeland, where she claimed the crown. Her success continued on the international stage when she was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania at the 73rd Miss Universe in Mexico City.

Indeed, Adetshina's story is one of strength and perseverance, serving as an inspiration to many.

D'banj

2024 marked the 20th anniversary of one of Africa's energetic entertainers, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj in the entertainment scene. It was in 2004 that a hustling D'banj, eager to conquer the music industry found his way in a concert held in London and persuaded DJ Abass and Ayo Shonaiya to perform on stage. The rest they say is history as D'banj would become not only a pacesetter in the industry but a creative entrepreneur.

For his 20th anniversary, the artist hosted 20 shows, toured Europe, America and other African countries, released a new album 'Entertainer: The Sequel,' and launched the DOTT Foundation in memory of his late son who passed away in 2018.

Femi Otedola

This year, billionaire philanthropist Femi Otedola kicked off with a generous donation of N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. He would subsequently make notable donations to the education sector with a N3.7 billion ($2.25 million) donation to Augustine University to expand its facilities, positioning the institution as a future hub for engineering talent. He also committed to building staff quarters at the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School.

Otedola's business acumen was evident in First Bank of Nigeria Holdings when in June he made a significant investment of $11.3 million to acquire 797,946,415 shares at an average price of N21.58 ($0.014) per share. This increased his total stake to 11.64%, making him the largest shareholder of the financial institution. Under his leadership, FBN Holdings reported a remarkable 127% profit increase in 2023, amounting to over $210 million. The group's strong performance continued into the first quarter of 2024, with a net profit of N208.2 billion ($149.7 million).

At Geregu Power Plc, his energy company, pre-tax profits for the first half of 2024 surged by 145% year-on-year to N30.2 billion, compared to N12.3 billion in the same period in 2023. Profit after tax rose by 2.45% to N20 billion, up from N8 billion the previous year. This growth follows an agreement with Germany-based Siemens Energy AG to boost Geregu's power-generating capacity to 1,200 MW.

Kemi Badenoch

Hate her or love her, you cannot deny that Kemi Badenoch achieved a major milestone this year as the first Black woman to lead a major political party in the U.K. Badenoch emerged as the leader of the U.K.'s Conservative party after defeating Robert Jenrick by polling 53,806 votes over his 41,388, thereby replacing Rishi Sunak. The North Essex MP sixth Tory leader in less than eight and a half years.

Lai Labode

Dr. Lai Labode is a serial entrepreneur. More recently, he caught the eye of the Nigerian business community by pioneering a corporate fulfilment system that rewards the buying public with cash for patronizing particular products. It's called the 'Cash Token Rewards Africa.' He is working with the Minister of Finance and other relevant agencies of the Federal Government to launch a revolutionary scheme, the Nigeria National Patronage Cash Reward (National Reward Programme). As the occupant of a traditional stool, Osi Apagun Pote of Egbaland, he has boosted appreciation for customary costumes by adding broad-based originality. Labode turns heads and causes a stir when he walks into any gathering. His experimental style has earned him a couple of unusual invitations to runways. This year, his bold fashion statement was cemented with the honour of serving as Chairman of Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria.

Mudi

This year, the designer Clement Mudiaga Enajemo, commonly known by his brand name Mudi Africa, celebrated his 30th anniversary in the needle and thread business. To mark this milestone, he hosted his friends in the media to a lavish dinner at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, acknowledging their support over the years.

Mudi, arguably, is one of the fashion designers of his time who still commands a lot of respect and relevance. His blend of retro designs with modern elements has ensured that his clientele remains at the top echelons of society. As he looks forward to the next decade, Mudi is confident that his legacy will continue to live but more importantly, he is keen on impacting more lives in the fashion and design world.

Oluwatimilehin Doko

At just age 24, the University of Lagos Undergraduate attained the historic feat as the youngest African Scrabble Championship winner. Doko who was part of Team Ogun at the 2024 African Scrabble Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, defeated another Ogun State player Mumeen Jimoh, to achieve this milestone. He recorded 25 wins, seven defeats and a 2244 cumulative points.

Ooni of Ife

For his 50th birthday celebration, the Ooni of Ife, HRH Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, rolled out various projects including the ultramodern purpose-built private hospital, Equity Health Group, in Lekki.

He also expanded his business empire with the launch of Tingo Cola and committed a N1 billion fund called Women Owned Micro Businesses (W.O.M.B) for female entrepreneurs with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN).

Tems

2024 officially the year of Tems? Probably so. From her debut studio album release 'Born in the Wild' which shattered Spotify records, becoming the biggest streaming day for a female Nigerian artiste with 8.028 million streams, to leading nominations in the 2025 Grammys for Nigerian artists, fetching three nods in the Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best R&B Song categories. For the latter, she holds the record as the only indigenous African musician to crack the R&B category at the Grammys. In March, the artist born Temilade Openiyi, 29, received the Breakthrough Award at the 2024 edition of the Billboard Women in Music, becoming the first African woman to attain this feat.

The Linus'

You can call Linus Idahosa and his wife Stephanie Linus the power couple of Nigeria's creative industry and you may not be wrong. Though their interests are diversified, these two continue to make an impact in various sectors. This year, Stephanie, an acclaimed Nollywood actress and filmmaker, received multiple accolades for her advocacy for maternal health through her award-winning film 'Dry.' She became the first Black recipient of the Lennon K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University. Towards the end of the year, she partnered with George Washington University's Institute for Corporate Responsibility to launch the Maternal Health and Nutrition Initiative Africa (MaHNIA), addressing critical maternal health and nutrition issues in marginalized African communities.

Idahosa also made significant strides through his company, Del-York Group. He secured a multimillion-dollar deal with the Enugu State Government for the development of the 042 Arena and Entertainment Park. His Del-York Creative Academy, in various partnerships with Lancaster University, Google, and the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, is empowering the next generation of African creative entrepreneurs. However, his biggest achievement this year was a $4.5 billion joint venture with Singapore's TSC Global to develop Lagos Film City, the largest investment in Africa's creative industry to date. The project, set to turn Lagos into the continent's creative hub, will begin architectural work in early 2025, with construction slated to start in the second quarter.

Tosin Eniolorunda

The Co-founder and CEO of the fintech app achieved a milestone this year that placed Moniepoint as one of the tech unicorns to emerge from Nigeria. In October, the company crossed the $1 billion mark after securing $110 million in funding, with Google's Africa Investment Fund and Development Partners International (DPI) as some of its investors.

Moniepoint now offers a full suite of digital banking services, revolutionizing access to payments, foreign exchange, and credit.

Olubunmi Tunji-Oni

Since he assumed his role as the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Oni has been keen on making transformative changes in the sector. From the clearance of over 200,000 passport backlog, the launch of the Safe School Initiative, and the successful decongestion of correctional facilities, which has led to the release of more than 4,000 inmates. But the one that he has received praise the most is the improved passport application and collection processes, which many Nigerians are grateful for.

Wale Edun

Nigeria's Finance Minister, Wale Edun May not be one of the favourite public servants to the populace, majorly on account of the painful reforms embarked on by the President Bola Tinubu administration. However, on issues relating to taxation, government spending and public deficit, interest rates and inflation, Edun is increasingly earning the respect of the refined and well-educated who can see beyond the prevailing hurting circumstances that an overwhelming number of Nigerians are grappling with. Informed sources are hopeful that the Wale Edun policies will yield a lot of gains in the coming months.

Wole Soyinka

The Nobel laureate marked his 90th birthday this year and in his honour, many activities and projects were done, including the Zuri24 Media production 'The Man Died.' Inspired by his prison memoir of the same title, the film has toured festivals within and outside the country, fetching accolades such as Best Screenplay at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and, Best Audience Choice Awards at the Enugu International Film Festival (ENIFF), and more recently stealing the spotlight at the Carthage Film Festival, Tunisia, where it won Best Screenplay.

Victory Ifeoma Njoku

Recently, the American media turned its lens on the award-winning interior design and architectural firm Vickyheldan, founded by Dr Victory Ifeoma Njoku. The firm got generous mentions in two prestigious American publications, New York Weekly and the Wall Street Times. The publications praised the firm's artistry and its ability to execute projects with creativity and precision, positioning it as a leading global force to emerge from Africa. The company's clientele spans countries in Europe and the Middle East.