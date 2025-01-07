Nigeria: Boniface to Miss First Bundesliga Game of 2025

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, will have to wait longer before returning to action for Bayer Leverkusen, as he has experienced a setback in his rehabilitation process.

Boniface had a decent start to the season, helping Bayer Leverkusen with eight goals and one assist in 15 appearances. But he suffered a hamstring injury in mid-November, and that has kept him out of action until now.

However, the Nigerian striker has appeared to be back to good health recently. During the Christmas break, there were also reports that Boniface would be available for action for Bayer Leverkusen's first German Bundesliga game of the year against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on January 10.

But it now seems that the 24-year-old may have to spend a few more days on the sidelines.

This is as Werkself Xtra have revealed that Boniface has experienced a slight setback in his rehabilitation and would have to spend some additional time on the sidelines.

Following this update, Boniface's return date has not been confirmed yet. But aside from the game against Borussia Dortmund next week, he will likely miss the next game against Mainz on January 14.

Nonetheless, Die Werkself will play Borussia Monchengladbach on January 18, and the Super Eagles star should be back in time for that fixture.

Coach Xabi Alonso has decent cover though, as Patrik Schick was in brilliant form just before the end of the year. If the Czechia star continues from where he left off, Boniface's absence will not be felt much.