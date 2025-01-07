Nigeria: Meeting Nigeria's Urgent Needs in 2025 Through Comprehensive Reforms, Strengthened Governance

As Nigeria welcomes 2025 amid widespread socio-economic challenges and growing public frustration, the call for decisive governance and bold reforms has never been more critical. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Head of Transparency International (TI) Nigeria, has once again urged the government to confront the nation's pressing issues head-on

Already five days into the new year, the need for workable reforms, political stability, transparency, and governance have never been more urgent for Nigerians. Leading this call is Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Head of Transparency International Nigeria.

With the nation grappling with the aftermath of difficult policy decisions made in 2024, Rafsanjani, as a critical force demanding change, has been relentless in his advocacy for good governance, enhanced security, and robust anti-corruption measures positions.

Also doubling as Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), and Board of Trustee Chairman of Amnesty International Nigeria, Rafsanjani recently re-echoed his clarion call for Nigeria to strengthen its governance and security systems in a transparent way too.

Rafsanjani's message comes at a crucial time given that the year 2024 was marked by difficult macroeconomic policies that worsened the living conditions of millions of Nigerians, eroded purchasing power, and deepened inequality. With public discontent growing and trust in governance waning, his call for comprehensive reforms in governance, security, the economy, and anti-corruption efforts strikes a chord.He said: "As Nigeria, like the rest of the world, prepares for the New Year--2025, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria expresses deep concern over the lingering socio-economic challenges that plagued the nation throughout 2024. The organisation calls on the current administration to implement rapid and holistic measures to address citizens' plights and meet their expectations moving forward."

The Rising Cost of Governance

One of the central issues highlighted by Rafsanjani is the rising cost of governance, which has contributed significantly to Nigeria's fiscal challenges. Despite widespread poverty and inequality, government spending has remained inefficient, with duplications of roles and wasteful expenditures persisting across multiple tiers of government.

In his statement made available to THISDAY, Rafsanjani pointed to the lack of progress in implementing the recommendations of the Orosanye Report, which advocates the rationalisation of public institutions to reduce waste. The report, which has been on the government's desk for years, proposes merging or scrapping redundant agencies to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Thus, Rafsanjani's advocacy in 2025 is focused on pushing the government to finally act on these recommendations with the goal to only to reduce unnecessary expenditures but also to free up resources that can be channelled into critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. At the sub-national level, he demanded greater accountability from state governments, many of which engage in unproductive ventures that yield no tangible benefits to the public.

Tackling Insecurity through Strategic Reforms

Insecurity remains one of Nigeria's most pressing challenges, affecting nearly every region of the country. The North-East continues to battle Boko Haram insurgents, while the North-West is plagued by banditry and kidnappings. In the southern regions, rising cases of violent crime and communal conflicts have further destabilised communities.

Therefore, Rafsanjani's statement underscores the need for a more coordinated approach to security. He advocated adopting international best practices in intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation, and tactical implementation given that for years, the lack of synergy among Nigeria's various security agencies has hindered effective responses to security threats.

In pushing for these reforms that prioritise the welfare and training of security personnel, he called for better remuneration and working conditions for the police and civil defence forces, arguing that this is essential to improving morale and performance. Additionally, he drummed support for the implementation of Early Warning/Early Response systems, which would help communities detect and respond to threats before they escalate.

Constitutional and Electoral Reforms: Securing Nigeria's Democracy

The imperative for constitutional amendments and electoral reforms is another critical area in Rafsanjani's advocacy agenda. Nigeria's 1999 Constitution has long been criticised for its inadequacies in addressing the country's complex socio-political realities.

Rafsanjani's call for reform focused on addressing systemic flaws that perpetuate inefficiency, corruption, and political instability. Political party reforms are particularly vital, as many Nigerian parties lack internal democracy, transparency, and accountability. Without proper reform, the political space remains closed to credible candidates and dominated by a few elites.

Electoral reforms are equally important, especially with the general elections approaching. In 2024, concerns about electoral integrity were widespread, with cases of vote buying, violence, and voter suppression marring the process, an anomaly that led Rafsanjani to advocate for stronger electoral laws that promote fairness and transparency with a push for the empowerment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to operate independently and without political interference.

Judicial reform is another key area Rafsanjani has emphasised as a judiciary that lacks independence and efficiency undermines democracy and weakens public trust in the rule of law. By advocating for judicial independence and the strengthening of oversight mechanisms, Rafsanjani aims to restore faith in Nigeria's legal system.

Combating Terrorism Financing and Strengthening Border Security

Terrorism financing remains a significant threat to Nigeria's national security. According to the 2024 Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks among the top ten countries most affected by terrorism. This grim reality is exacerbated by weak border controls, which allow the free movement of terrorists, small arms, and illicit funds.

In his statement, Rafsanjani highlighted the alarming number of unguarded borders, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions. Out of 261 recognised borders, 137 remain unprotected, providing a fertile ground for cross-border criminal activities.

In 2025, Rafsanjani pushed for stronger financial regulations to curb money laundering and terrorism financing, just as he advocated for increased funding and capacity-building for anti-corruption and financial intelligence agencies while Strengthening border security through the deployment of modern surveillance technology and well-trained personnel.

Revamping Anti-Corruption Efforts

Rafsanjani's anti-corruption advocacy has been a defining aspect of his leadership. In 2024, attempts to undermine anti-corruption agencies through political and legal manoeuvres threatened the progress made in recent years. To counter this, he has called for the operational and financial independence of key institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

With focus towards ensuring the full implementation of anti-corruption laws like include the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, and the Beneficial Ownership Registry, he said implementing these laws effectively could remove Nigeria from international grey lists and improve its standing in global anti-corruption rankings.

Fostering Local Government Autonomy

Another key issue highlighted by Rafsanjani was the need for local government autonomy. In 2024, the Supreme Court ruled against state governors' mismanagement of local government funds, a decision hailed as a victory for grassroots governance. However, without constitutional reforms to guarantee financial and administrative autonomy, he said local governments remain at the mercy of state executives.

Charting a Path to Economic Recovery

Nigeria's economy faces numerous challenges, from high inflation and unemployment to a shrinking industrial base. Rafsanjani posited that a holistic economic blueprint underscores the need for strategic public-private partnerships, particularly in agriculture and industry, adding that by diversifying the economy and reducing reliance on oil revenue, Nigeria can chart a path toward sustainable growth.

He further advocated for economic policies that prioritise job creation, investment in critical infrastructure, and social welfare programmes that target the most vulnerable.

With his clarion call as both a wake-up call and a roadmap for Nigeria's leaders, Rafsanjani is bent on ensuring that the government implements the necessary reforms to tackle the country's lingering challenges- from governance and security to anti-corruption and economic revival even if th road ahead is fraught with difficulties.

