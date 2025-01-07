Cote d'Ivoire: Man Utd Hold Leaders Liverpool in a Four-Goal Thriller

6 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

It looked as though Ruben Amorim's United would go home empty-handed despite a vastly-improved display but Diallo swept in a shot in the 80th minute to earn his side a point.

United had gone ahead in the 52nd minute when Lisandro Martinez powered home a ferocious shot from a tight angle.

But an off-key Liverpool responded seven minutes later with Cody Gakpo curling home a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

After Diallo's leveller both sides had chances to win in a frantic finale but it was United's fans who went home happiest. Liverpool have 46 points from 19 games, six more than Arsenal, while United moved up a place to 13th with 23 points.

In an earlier fixture, Raul Jimenez completed a penalty double in stoppage time to rescue a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich as three spot-kicks were awarded in a dramatic second half.

Despite Fulham dominating possession, Ipswich were in front at the break after Sammie Szmodics fired in the opener when wing-back Ben Johnson's header came back off the bar.

But the game really came to life in the second half, with the drama beginning as the home side levelled through a coolly taken Jimenez penalty.

