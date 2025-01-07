Nigeria: Okereke Rescues Point for Gaziantep, Omeruo Missing in Action

6 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)

David Okereke yesterday scored his fourth goal of the season for Gaziantep FK to earn a valuable 2-2 draw at Kasimpasa.

Okereke, 27, drew the visitors level 1-1 after just nine minutes.

Nuno Da Costa gave Kasimpasa the lead after nine minutes before Okereke's equaliser for the visitors two minutes later with a fine finish.

The Nigerian striker was replaced by Cyril Madouki four minutes from time.

Nuno Da Costa scored his second goal of the game for Kasimpasa four minutes before the break.

Substitute Halil Dervisoglu salvaged a point for Gaziantep seven minutes from time.

Okereke's club are now eighth on the Super Lig table with 22 points from 17 matches.

Kasimpasa's Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo was missing in action as he has been sidelined by injury.

In the Super Lig other game of the day, Fenerbahce defeated Hatayspor 2-1 to narrow Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray lead to nine points.

