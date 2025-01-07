Sudan: U.S. Determines Genocide in Sudan, Sanctions RSF Leader Hemedti

Washington, DC — Today, the US announced a determination of genocide in Sudan, and leveled sanctions on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its leader, General Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa, known as Hemedti. The Sentry commends these actions, and experts are available for comment.

John Prendergast, co-founder of The Sentry, said: "RSF leader General Hemedti is ultimately responsible for some of the most heinous atrocities being committed anywhere in the world today. Without serious measures of legal and financial accountability, the RSF will continue its rampage. Today's actions by the Biden administration – including the genocide determination as well as sanctions against Hemedti and some of the foreign firms profiting from Sudan’s chaos – are an important start to creating that accountability. These actions hopefully can provide leverage both for deterring future human rights crimes as well as for helping to drag the RSF into treating ceasefire negotiations more seriously."

Brian Adeba, Senior Advisor at The Sentry, said: "For far too long, mass atrocities that amount to genocide have occurred in the Darfur region of Sudan. In the current conflict, these atrocities have been recorded in several regions of the country. Today’s genocide determination sends a strong message to victims that their suffering is recognized, and justice is being sought. Most importantly, the determination signals that the world is waking up to the task of holding those who commit mass atrocities accountable. This determination must be accompanied by bold and concrete action to not only hold perpetrators accountable, but also protect civilians, and support the pursuit of justice and peace in Sudan.

US genocide determination: https://www.state.gov/genocide-determination-in-sudan-and-imposing-accountability-measures/

Sanctions announcement: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2772

About The Sentry

The Sentry is an investigative and policy organization that seeks to disable multinational predatory networks that benefit from violent conflict, repression, and kleptocracy. Pull back the curtain on wars, mass atrocities, and other human rights abuses, and you’ll find grand corruption and unchecked greed. These tragedies persist because the perpetrators rarely face meaningful consequences. The Sentry aims to alter the warped incentive structures that continually undermine peace and good governance. Our investigations follow the money as it is laundered from war zones to financial centers around the world. We provide evidence and strategies for governments, banks, and law enforcement to hold the perpetrators and enablers of violence and corruption to account. These efforts provide new leverage for human rights, peace, and anti-corruption efforts. Learn more at: https://TheSentry.org