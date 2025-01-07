Sudan: Treasury Sanctions Sudanese Paramilitary Leader, Weapons Supplier, and Related Companies

Washington, DC — Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa (Hemedti), the leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under Executive Order (E.O.) 14098, “Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition.” For nearly two years, Hemedti’s RSF has engaged in a brutal armed conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces for control of Sudan, killing tens of thousands, displacing 12 million Sudanese, and triggering widespread starvation.

In addition, OFAC is sanctioning seven companies and one individual linked to the RSF. The RSF's ability to acquire military equipment and generate finances continue to fuel the conflict in Sudan. Capital Tap Holding L.L.C. (Capital Tap Holding), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has provided money and weapons to the RSF.

“The United States continues to call for an end to this conflict that is putting innocent civilian lives in jeopardy,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “The Treasury Department remains committed to using every tool available to hold accountable those responsible for violating the human rights of the Sudanese people.”

Today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that the RSF has perpetrated genocide in the Darfur region of Sudan during the course of the war. Secretary Blinken previously determined that members of the RSF and its allied militias have engaged in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing. Under Hemedti’s leadership, the RSF has engaged in serious human rights abuses, including widespread sexual violence and executing defenseless civilians and unarmed fighters. The RSF has also used the denial of humanitarian relief as a weapon of war against the people of Sudan, systematically violating its obligations—including international humanitarian law, the 2023 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, and the 2024 Code of Conduct that the RSF accepted as part of the Aligned to Protect Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS).

RSF’s leader

Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa (Hemedti), the Commander of RSF, is being sanctioned for his leadership of the RSF, one of the Sudanese war’s primary belligerents. Through its campaign in Darfur, Gezira, and other combat areas, the RSF has committed a litany of documented war crimes and atrocities, including ethnically motivated killings and sexual violence as a weapon of war. As the overall commander of the RSF, Hemedti bears command responsibility for the abhorrent and illegal actions of his forces.

Hemedti is being designated, pursuant to E.O. 14098, for being a foreign person who is or has been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the RSF, an entity that has, or whose members have, been responsible for, or complicit in, or have directly or indirectly engaged in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan relating to the tenure of such leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors.

RSF Weapons Supplier AND RELATED COMPANIES

Capital Tap Holding L.L.C. (Capital Tap Holding), a UAE-based holding company that manages 50 companies over ten countries, has provided the RSF with money and military equipment. Sudanese national Abu Dharr Abdul Nabi Habiballa Ahmmed (Abu Dharr) is the owner and manager of Capital Tap Holding, and additionally owns or manages several other related companies sanctioned by OFAC today.

Capital Tap Management Consultancies L.L.C. (Capital Tap Management) and Capital Tap General Trading L.L.C. (Capital Tap General) are Capital Tap Holding subsidiaries based in the UAE. Capital Tap Holding described Capital Tap Management as one of its companies, while Abu Dharr is the owner and manager of Capital Tap General.

Creative Python L.L.C. (Creative Python) is a UAE-based company, owned and managed by Abu Dharr, which serves as a cut-out to obfuscate Hemedti’s business dealings to avoid sanctions. The managing director of Creative Python handled financial transactions for Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa (Algoney), the RSF’s procurement director and brother of RSF leader Hemedti. OFAC sanctioned Algoney on October 8, 2024, pursuant to E.O. 14098.

Al Zumoroud and Al Yaqoot Gold & Jewellers L.L.C. (AZ Gold) is a UAE-based gold purchasing company managed by Abu Dharr. AZ Gold has purchased gold from Sudan, presumably for the benefit of the RSF, and subsequently transported it to Dubai. Algoney maintained access to AZ Gold’s bank account in the UAE, which held millions of dollars.

Al Jil Al Qadem General Trading L.L.C. (Al Jil Al Qadem) is a UAE-based company co-owned and co-managed by Abu Dharr. Al Jil Al Qadem has longstanding ties to the RSF. Hemedti’s brother and RSF commander, Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo (Abdelrahim), who OFAC designated on September 6, 2023, pursuant to E.O. 14098, was formerly the minority owner of Al Jil Al Qadem. Additionally, Al Jil Al Qadem has been the shareholder of Alkhaleej Co LTD (Alkhaleej), a financial institution which was controlled by the RSF and was an essential part of the RSF’s efforts to finance its operations. On January 31, 2024, OFAC designated Alkhaleej pursuant to E.O. 14098.

Horizon Advanced Solutions General Trading L.L.C. – Sole Proprietorship (Horizon Advanced Solutions) is a UAE-based subsidiary of Capital Tap Holding. In early 2023, Horizon Advanced Solutions imported cargo from GSK Advanced Business Co Ltd, an information technology and security company managed by Algoney. On September 28, 2023, OFAC designated GSK Advanced pursuant to E.O. 14098.

Capital Tap Holding is being designated, pursuant to E.O. 14098, for being a foreign person who is responsible for, or complicit in, or who has directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan.

Abu Dharr is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who is or has been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Capital Tap Holding, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order relating to the tenure of such leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors.

Capital Tap General, Creative Python, AZ Gold, and Al Jil Al Qadem are being designated, pursuant to E.O. 14098, for being a foreign person who is owned or controlled by or has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Abu Dharr.

Lastly, Capital Tap Management and Horizon Advanced Solutions are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14098 for being a foreign person who is owned or controlled by, or has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Capital Tap Holding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, please refer to OFAC’s Frequently Asked Question 897 here. For detailed information on the process to submit a request for removal from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

Click here for more information on the individual designated today.