Ghana: President Mahama Pledges Economic Reset, Governance Reforms

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to reset Ghana and transform its economy and governance structures.

He announced this during his swearing-in ceremony with his vice president, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang in Accra on Tuesday.

"We need a reset with our faith in our country and our leadership. We need a reset with our faith in our institutions," he stated.

Mr Mahama stated that he would be decisive in his actions during his term as president of Ghana, despite the dire circumstances the country finds itself in.

According to him, these circumstances are a result of the changes in the current global landscape, disclosing that in 2023, the G7's combined total of world GDP was 30%, but by 2029, that number is predicted to drop to 27%. In 2023, the BRIC's percentage of world GDP was 37.3%,

He said that his government would focus on four critical areas to aid the reset agenda.

"The first is economic restoration and stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment. The second is the improvement of the business and investment environment to ensure that Ghana is once again open for business. The third is governance and constitutional reforms. And the final, but not the least, is accountability and the fight against corruption, "he outlined.

On health, Mr Mahama announced that his government would work diligently to strengthen the country's public health systems while monitoring the global health situation to ensure the minimal loss of lives in Ghana, should an epidemic or pandemic occur.

"Let us not forget the toll that the past epidemics of viruses like Ebola, COVID and M-pox had on the families and communities and medical infrastructure in several of our neighbouring countries and the sub-region," he emphasised.

Addressing the business community, President Mahama stated that, his government, together with the private sector and captains of business, would create decent and well-paying jobs.

He noted that the ambitions of the youth would drive the government's policies as he strives to create an inclusive, equitable society where everyone has a seat at the table, stressing that "Our vision hinges on the introduction and implementation of a 24-hour economy."

"As we embark on this new chapter, I assure you that our decisions will champion diversity in all facets of governance, ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, religion or any background, will have the opportunity to contribute to our nation's story. Ghana's youth represent the heartbeat of our democracy," he promised.

This approach, according to him, would unlock the potential that has remained dormant for long, enabling the country to harness the energy and creativity of all our people.

"Just imagine a Ghana where our markets are alive and bustling at all hours of the day, with responsive public services accessible at all times such that businesses can operate flexibly to meet the diverse demands that they are subjected to. And young people, including entrepreneurs, can find opportunities regardless of traditional institutions," he quizzed.

The president announced that his government would look at the tax regime and rationalise it to be more transparent and fairer, assuring the business community that Ghana is open for business again.

Among the dignitaries that graced the swearing-in ceremony were heads of state from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Senegal, and Uganda.

Richard Aniagyei & Margaret Adjeley Sowah