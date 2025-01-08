Liberia: Boakai's Annual Message Not Happening At Capitol Building

Monrovia — The 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) will not take place at the Capitol Building due to ongoing renovations, Bong County District 2 Representative and House Committee Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, James Kolleh, announced.

"As Chair on Rules, Order, and Administration, I can confirm that the SONA will not be conducted at the William R. Tolbert Joint Chamber. That option is off the table," Kolleh stated during a press briefing.

Representative Kolleh lamented logistical challenges and the impossibility of completing the renovations before January 30, 2025, the constitutional date for the delivery of the Annual Message. "It is not feasible to complete the renovation work within the time frame required to hold the address at the Capitol," he explained. "Therefore, the option of hosting the SONA at the Capitol is officially ruled out."

Discussions on Alternative Venues

The lawmaker revealed that the Legislature is in deliberations to identify a suitable venue for the President's annual address. "We are actively discussing potential locations that will be appropriate and conducive for such an important national event," he said.

According to Kolleh, the decision-making process involves collaboration between key legislative committees and the Executive branch. "The Committee on Executive is working closely with the Executive branch and the Committee on Foreign Affairs to ensure the selected venue meets the required standards, especially considering the attendance of foreign dignitaries," he added.

Constitutional Mandate

Article 58 of Liberia's Constitution mandates that the President present the administration's legislative agenda on the fourth working Monday of January each year. This report must include an assessment of the state of the nation, along with details of government expenditures and revenues.

This year's SONA marks President Joseph Boakai's inaugural address since assuming office. It is widely anticipated to outline critical initiatives under his ARREST Agenda, focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

Capitol Building Fire Compounds Challenges

The urgency of finding an alternative venue is compounded by a devastating fire that engulfed the Capitol Building's Joint Chambers last December. The blaze, which severely damaged the central wing and adjacent areas, jolted residents of Capitol Hill and neighboring communities.

Firefighters from the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), with assistance from the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, managed to subdue the fire. However, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined as investigations continue.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai visited the site hours after the incident and addressed the media, condemning acts of destruction. "We are a poor country trying to rebuild, yet some people are intent on destroying what we have. If you have grievances, use the rule of law," he stated.

The President directed the Ministry of Justice to expedite its investigation and bring those responsible to justice. "We will not tolerate this. Anyone caught will face the full weight of the law. This should serve as a warning to others who think destroying public property is an acceptable response to anger or frustration," Boakai asserted.