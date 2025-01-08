Liberia: 'I Am Innocent' - Ambassador Kebe Reacts to Allegations

Monrovia — Former Liberia Sports Ambassador Alioune Kebe has categorically denied allegations of misconduct and disrespect at the Liberia Sports Academy, terming them as baseless and false.

Recently, reports surfaced accusing Kebe, who was appointed as Liberia's Sports Ambassador, of exploiting workers and displaying disdain toward Liberians. Among the accusers is Abraham Massalay, an assistant coach at Kebe's Sports Academy, who claimed that Kebe once referred to all Liberians as "imbéciles," a French insult implying stupidity.

"This man openly disrespected all Liberians, even in front of his Senegalese associates. It's unacceptable for someone who represented our country," said Massalay, a seasoned Liberian footballer from Lofa County.

Massalay further alleged that he was subjected to unpaid wages and disrespectful treatment while working for Kebe. "I was never paid for my work. Instead, he focused on bringing in Senegalese nationals while neglecting Liberians," Massalay lamented.

He added: "We need to entrust sports development to Liberians who have the passion, ideas, and integrity to build our youth programs. Foreign nationals with no loyalty to our country should not have the opportunity to exploit us."

Kebe's Defense

Responding to these allegations, Kebe declared his innocence, stating that the accusations are unfounded and part of an effort to tarnish his reputation.

When questioned about the claim that he insulted Liberian coaches in French, Kebe denied it outright. "I have great respect for Liberians because of the love they've shown me. I would never insult them," he said.

Kebe explained that his sole intention upon his appointment by President Joseph Boakai was to give back to Liberia by focusing on football, a field he is deeply passionate about. "Since 2019, I've been coming to Liberia with the dream of establishing an academy to help the youth," he stated.

The Abraham Massalay Allegations

Kebe recounted his encounter with Massalay, whom he described as someone introduced to him by an Ivorian acquaintance. "Abraham told me he came from Ivory Coast with his wife and son but had no place to stay. I gave him $500 to secure housing for his family," Kebe narrated.

He claimed that Massalay's behavior raised concerns. "Despite receiving the money, Abraham continued to sleep at my place. When I questioned him, he apologized but later displayed further questionable conduct," Kebe alleged.

Kebe said he gave Massalay $100 for an errand, but the assistant coach disappeared. When contacted, Massalay claimed to have lost the money and was too afraid to return. "Parents of the academy players also reported incidents involving money they gave to Abraham, which he failed to deliver," Kebe said, adding that these incidents eroded his trust in Massalay.

Addressing the Broader Accusations

Kebe dismissed claims that he prioritizes Senegalese coaches over Liberians, stating that nearly all the academy's coaches are Liberians. "There's only one foreign coach at my academy. The rest are Liberians, working with me despite limited resources," he explained.

"I don't have a budget, but I share what I have with the coaches. My focus is to help talented youth and eventually connect them with opportunities in Europe, free of charge to their families," Kebe added.

He expressed frustration over attempts to discredit his work. "This is my contribution to Liberia. I'm trying to help, but some people want me to stop. I won't be deterred," he declared.

Seeking Legal Redress

Kebe hinted at pursuing legal action to clear his name. "My image is on the line, and I cannot let baseless accusations go unchallenged," he said.

Concluding, Kebe reaffirmed his commitment to the academy and Liberia. "Everywhere I go, I aim to give back. This is my passion. I will continue to support Liberian youth and contribute to their development," he asserted.