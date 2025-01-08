Liberia: Frontpage Africa Explores Profile of Dr. Layli Maparyan Following Her Appointment As University of Liberia's President

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on January 4, named Dr. Layli Maparyan as the 16th President of the University of Liberia. This decision, approved by the University's Board of Trustees, aligns with the institution's Charter guidelines.

In his letter of appointment, President Boakai highlighted Dr. Maparyan's ability, integrity, and extensive experience, conveying his trust that she will exemplify these qualities in her service to both the University and the nation.

University of Liberia Staff Association Welcomes Dr. Maparyan's Appointment

The University of Liberia Staff Association (ULSA) has warmly welcomed Dr. Maparyan as the new president. In a statement, ULSA expressed gratitude to President Boakai for his support during this transition and emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges identified by the administration.

"Dr. Maparyan is recognized as a distinguished academic with a robust portfolio of scholarship, and we are confident in her capacity to engage with our collective concerns in a manner that is both empathetic and analytical," the association stated.

University of Liberia Alumni Association Welcomes Dr. Layli Maparyan as New President

Meanwhile, the University of Liberia Alumni Association has expressed its enthusiastic support for the appointment of Dr. Layli Maparyan as President of the University of Liberia. The association commended the recruitment process, stating that it aligns with best practices in academic leadership.

The Alumni Association applauded Dr. Maparyan's expertise and expressed hope that her leadership will catalyze significant reforms aimed at enhancing both the academic environment and financial governance at the University.

In a statement, the association called for collaboration among faculty members, administrative staff, alumni, and the student body, urging them to welcome Dr. Maparyan and work together for the betterment of the institution.

"We envision the University as an academic environment that attracts qualified personnel with the necessary expertise," the statement read. "We believe there should be no barriers to who can serve the university, especially when individuals possess the requisite qualifications and experience in academia."

The Alumni Association emphasized that all stakeholders at the University should embrace Dr. Maparyan's appointment as a pivotal moment for transformation and growth within the institution, marking a new chapter in its development.

Who's Dr. Layli Maparyan?

Dr. Maparyan is a well-respected academic, currently holding the position of Executive Director at the Wellesley Centers for Women and serving as a Professor of Africana Studies at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA.

Dr. Maparyan holds a Ph.D. in Psychology from Temple University, an M.S. in Psychology from Penn State University, and a cum laude undergraduate degree in Philosophy from Spelman College. Her impressive academic career includes roles as an Associate Professor and Assistant Professor at Georgia State University's Women's Studies Institute, as well as positions at the University of Georgia's Department of Psychology and the Institute for African American Studies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ties to Liberia

Dr. Maparyan's connection to Liberia dates back to her time in 2010 as a Fulbright Specialist at the University of Liberia. She has received numerous accolades, including the Distinguished Citizen Award for Service to the Liberian Community in 2009 and the Fulbright Specialist Program Award.

In accordance with Article IV, Section 1 of the University's Charter, President Boakai nominated Dr. Maparyan on December 18, 2024. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved her nomination shortly thereafter.

Dr. Maparyan, who is married to a Liberian, Seboe Maparyan, is set to officially begin her role as President on January 10, 2025, coinciding with her induction ceremony.