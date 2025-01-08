Liberia: LNBA Recounts Late US Prez. Carter's Contributions to Rule of Law

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former United States President Jimmy Carter, whose Carter Center's conflict resolution program º1meaningfully contributed to Liberia's post conflict rule of law.

The 39th US president passed away on Sunday, December 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

In a press release over the weekend, the LNBA highlighted the Carter Center's contribution to Liberia's post conflict rule of law program, which over the years, served as a catalyst to enhance access to justice for everyone.

Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, LNBA's national secretary general also noted the gains made through the ten-month agreement obligated LNBA to provide pro bono legal assistance in cases received by the Carter Center and its civil society partners.

"These cases typically involved individuals or families affected by prolonged pretrial detention, a need for due process, habeas corpus support, and the accomplishment of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence," Varmah emphasized.

According to Varmah, under terms of the agreement, the Carter Center assumed responsibility for covering all associated costs.

"The overall support for this endeavor came from the US state department bureau for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs," the LNBA's SG noted.

Varmah maintained that the collaborative effort in the partnership encompasses various stages, including the identification of cases, engagement with LNBA's leadership, recruitment and regular briefings of lawyers.

Others are the revision of cases review, development of deployment and filed engagement plans, actual deployment and execution of duties.

Cllr. Varmah said President Carter would be remembered "for his selfless and unflinching support to Liberia post conflict rule of law program which serves as a catalyst to enhance access to justice for all."

He extended his organization's deepest condolences to the Carter family and all citizens of the United States, describing his death as "irreplaceable loss of an international legal icon whose passing has left a void in the global legal community."