Monrovia — Police Inspector General Colonel Gregory Coleman has disclosed that the Liberia National Police (LNP) has reduced the number of officers assigned to embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fornati Koffa.

Speaking on the Tuesday edition of Sky FM 107.1's "50/50" show hosted by T. Max Jlateh, Col. Coleman stated that the decision was made after the Government of Liberia officially recognized Montserrado County District #11 Representative Richard N. Koon as the Speaker of the 55th National Legislature.

"We scaled down the officers assigned to the former House Speaker to redistribute resources and provide security to thousands of citizens across the country, rather than dedicating excessive security personnel to one individual," Col. Coleman explained.

He also revealed that after receiving credible reports of death threats against Cllr. Koffa, the LNP promptly assigned armed police officers to his protection. This action followed the seriousness of the threats, which Cllr. Koffa shared on his official social media page.

On December 9, 2024, Cllr. Koffa reportedly received a threatening text message, which read: "Koffa, the Speaker job is for the UP. Our party won't sit there and reward its enemies. We will kill you if we have to. A hint to the wise is sufficient. Resign now!!!"

Col. Coleman denied claims made by Cllr. Koffa that the LNP had completely withdrawn security from him. He emphasized that the statement was "100% incorrect" and urged the public to avoid dragging the LNP into political controversies.

"The Liberia National Police is not involved in the political dynamics surrounding the removal of Cllr. Koffa as Speaker," the Inspector General clarified.

He further assured the public that the LNP remains committed to its mandate of protecting lives and property across Liberia's 15 political subdivisions. He dismissed allegations that the police force is partisan, describing such rumors as baseless.

Col. Coleman also addressed the arson attack on the joint chambers of the National Legislature last year, affirming that the LNP is actively working to identify and prosecute those responsible.

He encouraged police officers across the country to remain calm, as the LNP leadership is working to address the numerous challenges facing the force.