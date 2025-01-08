Nigeria: Police Record 73 Sexual Violence Cases in Bauchi

8 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kamal Ibrahim

Bauchi State Police Command said that it received about 73 suspected cases of sexual and gender-based violence in 2024.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Auwal Mohammed disclosed this in an interview with journalists in his office reviewing activities of the command in the previous year.

He said the cases were investigated through critical information provided by the public, who remain essential partners in the effort to ensure a safe and secure society.

"The Command has implemented crime prevention measures that integrate both traditional practices and scientific methodologies, including consistent intelligence-led policing.

"These initiatives have been further enhanced through collaborations with sister security agencies and non-governmental organizations to effectively address all forms of criminal activity in our state.

"In line with our commitment to accountable and transparent service delivery, we have actively addressed instances of professional misconduct within our Command from January 2024 to date," Mohammed said.

He added that 18 personnel have undergone internal disciplinary measures, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining high operational standards.

He added that one police constable was sacked in addition to rank reductions for four officers, issuance of warning letters to six personnel, and reprimands for four others.

