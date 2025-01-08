Nigeria: U.S. APC Backs Tinubu, Warns Against Baseless Allegations

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) United States (U.S) Chapter Chairman, Professor Tai Balofin, has warned those spewing baseless allegations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, claims of corruption, certificate forgery, and drug-related activities against Tinubu were unfounded and represent a calculated attempt to undermine the legacy of a leader whose transformative contributions to Nigeria over the past year are indisputable.

Balofin, in a statement, urged detractors to refrain from divisive rhetoric aimed at gaining cheap popularity, adding that "it is time for Nigerians to embrace constructive criticism over baseless accusations, joining forces to propel our nation forward for the collective good."

He specifically denounced the recent "award" by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which labelled President Tinubu as one of the "World's Most Corrupt, Organized Crime Persons of the Year 2024."

Balofin described the recognition as a disingenuous ploy to sow discord and disaffection among Nigerians, adding that such unfounded assertions disguised as international accolades harm the nation's unity and progress.

"It is crucial to remind proponents of this 'pull him down' narrative that President Tinubu has been cleared of these allegations by United States authorities. Resurfacing resolved matters discredits the nation's leadership and undermines Nigeria's global standing," he emphasised.

The APC USA Chapter categorically rejected and demanded the immediate withdrawal of this so-called "award," which it views as a direct affront to the integrity of Nigeria's leadership.

"This malicious campaign is a deliberate attempt by enemies of progress to derail the President's tireless efforts to liberate Nigeria from years of stagnation and chart a course toward prosperity," Balofin added.

He said President Tinubu is a visionary leader and advocate of the "Emilokan" ideology. He continues to earn respect as the President of the world's most populous Black nation. Despite relentless attacks, he remains focused on delivering on his mandate and advancing Nigeria's progress.