Liberia: Supreme Court Halts 'Premature Retirement' of 245 Lis Employees

The Justice in Chambers of the Supreme Court, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has issued a temporary prohibition on the retirement of 245 employees (petitioners) of the Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), following assertion that they have reached the age of 65 and some of them had worked for 25 years.

In a five-page judgment delivered on Monday, January 6, Justice Gbeisay mandated the LIS and the Civil Service Agency (CSA) respondents to refrain from all actions and activities geared to premature retirement of the employees.

"The respondents action is ultra vires to the intent and purposes of the retirement scheme under the CSA'S standing rule," Gbeisay said in his ruling that granted the petitioners petition for a Writ of prohibition.

In his reliance Gbeisay quoted Chapter 3, section 5 title "Retirement" subsection 3.5.1.

He said, it states, "unless ordered otherwise by government, every employee shall be compulsory retired at the age of 65, or after a minimum of 25years of service as specified under section 1 of the government employees pension act."

Gbeisay further quoted subsection 3.5.2, which says "agency heads shall submit at quarterly intervals to the Director General a list of all employees who are due for retirement. Agency heads shall ensure that such details are submitted to the Director General at least 3 months prior to the date of retirement of employees concerned. A list recording details of all retired Civil Servants throughout the civil service shall be maintained by the Director General."

According to the Chamber Justice, the petitioners become aware of their retirements, based on a public service announcement on the LIS bulletin, stating the 245 employees have been identified by the CSA, and that they should report to the Headquarter on Monday, July 22,2024 at 10am.

He noted that in the same publication the respondents listed a total of 245 employees earmarked for retirement based on CSA identification or recommendation, without specifically whether the employees listed have attained the age of 65 or have worked in their respective capacity for 25 years.

"The respondents only argued that they have relied on section 89.20 of the new executive law, establishing the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation. But without stating which provisions vested them with the power and authority to arbitrarily grant compulsory retirement to any employees.," Gbeisay wondered. Adding, "This court finds it difficult to agree with the respondents on such argument"

He went went on, that it is even shocking for the respondents, to have ignored the fact that section 11.2 of the LIS regulations and administrative instructions grants unto the Human Resource Department, the power and authority to prepare by July of each year a roster of all immigration officers, who are qualified for the compulsory retirement in the forthcoming year.

"There is no records to prove that the Human Resource Department ever prepared such a list," said Gbeisay.

He says, the regulations provide the list of potential retirees earmarked for retirement must have come from the Human Resource Department, and not the CSA.

"Based on the record in the case file it is clear that no listing was ever prepared by the Human Resource Department," Gbeisay noted.

"The publication of the public service announcement being consequently counterproductive to the very statute the respondents relied upon to egregiously violative of the rights of the petitioners under the CSA'S standing rules, this court is left with no other alternative but to grant petitioners petition," Gbeisay said.

Therefore, Justice Gbeisay ruled by grating the alternative writ of prohibition asked request by the petitioners.

Before Justice Gbeisay's decision, the respondents had argued that the action based on Section 89.20 "Retirement Pension"

According to them, the section expressly states "A person shall be entitled to retirement of; a. He/she has attained 60 years old, b. He/she has retired from employment and c, He/she has paid a monthly contribution and born the year 1980 or after."

They further argued that the Repeal PRC Decree No.14 and the subsequent enactment of Chapter 89 of the the New Executive Law establishing the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation automatically rendered ineffectual and inconsistent any law and regulation regarding pension.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also argued that it did not rely upon section 11.2 of the LIS's regulation and administrative instructions which grant unto the Human Resource Department the power and authority to prepare by July of each year a roster of all immigration officers who are qualified for the compulsory retirement in the forthcoming year but rather relied upon the act creating the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation.

The petitioners' legal team, led by Counselor Momolu G. Kandahar of the Gongloe and Associate Law Firm argue that the compulsory retirement notice published by the respondents on July 31, 2024, is contrary to section 11.3 of the LIS's regulation and administrative instructions.

"It is even in contravention of the law and the LIS regulations and administrative instructions, therefore, same should be inhibited, prohibited and set aside because such conduct is meant to deprive petitioners employment opportunity without any legal jurisdiction."