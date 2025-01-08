Nigeria: Group Calls for Probe of Former Governor Okowa

Niger Delta Integrity Group has called on the federal government to ensure former governor of Delta State Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa accounted for how public funds were spent by his administration.

The group in its letter addressed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and signed by the president Ogu Cletus Ebikabowei and the Secretary Aseiyasemor Pente said the government should not hesitate to prosecute the former governor on the issue and take necessary actions if found to have abused public funds while as governor.

"We are writing to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern that requires urgent attention . We are Niger Delta Integrity Group with Zero Tolerance on Corruption and embezzlement of public funds"

The group also raised concerns over some alleged investment reportedly gone into by the state government during the era of Senator Okowa , adding that they should be thoroughly investigated to be sure the funds were not diverted.

According to the body some contracts awarded by the government should also be investigated to be certain that they were delivered and to specification.

"That Senator Okowa should be investigated and be called upon to explain with evidence how he spent loans and what projects they were invested in "

"As law-abiding citizens , we strongly believe that no one is above the law , therefore we are writing this letter to use your good office to investigate and ensure that justice is done in this case . Alternatively direct the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ( 1CPC ) or any of the investigative agencies to investigate them . Thanks in anticipation ."