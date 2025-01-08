Liberia: Minority Bloc Makes U-Turn

8 January 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

Monrovia — A group of minority lawmakers in support of embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa under the banner Rule of Law Legislative Caucus U-turns here to sit under the leadership of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and do the work of the Liberian people.

Speaking in a news conference Tuesday, January 7, the head of that group, Representative Musa Bility of Nimba County, said they have waited for the Supreme Court to clarify its last ruling but to no avail. Thus, they must take a different approach to resolve their differences through Legislative interactions.

According to Rep. Bility, they intend to use Legislative engagement to express their objection to the election of another Speaker when there is already a Speaker who was legitimately elected in accordance with the Constitution and the Rules of the House.

He adds that they also intend to address the suspension and withholding of their colleagues' salaries in total contravention of the rules, including dissolution and reconstitution of all committees.

He cites the refusal to release benefits due to members of the Rule of Law Caucus, which the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has fully remitted into the account of the House of Representatives.

He emphasizes that they remain committed to the rule of law, which includes taking further appropriate legal actions while pursuing legislative resolutions on the floor of the House of Representatives.

