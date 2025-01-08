Nigeria: Combat Security Threats Hindering Nigeria's Devt, Makinde Tasks Military

8 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has charged the Nigerian military to intensify its efforts in 2025 to combat terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, and other security threats that could hinder the country's economic development.

The Governor made this call during the 2024 Base Sociocultural Activities (BASA) closing ceremony and Veterans' Parley of the 655 Nigerian Air Force Station in Ibadan.

Represented by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Makinde reflected on 2024 as a successful year and expressed appreciation for the military's pivotal role in maintaining peace and security in the state throughout the year.

He reaffirmed the Oyo State government's commitment to providing necessary support to ensure the safety of lives and property in the region.

In his address, the Commander of the 655 Nigerian Air Force Station, Air Commodore George Akinyimika, thanked Makinde for his ongoing support of military activities.

He recognised the strong collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force, the Oyo State government, the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies.

Akinyimika commended the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, in fostering a motivated force through robust welfare measures.

He also acknowledged the dedication of officers, airmen, airwomen, and their families for their continuous sacrifices in service to the nation.

