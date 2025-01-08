Liberia: Weah Calls On LFA to Reconsider Fine Imposed On Jubilee FC

Monrovia — Christian Weah Sr., president of the Liberia Upper Women's League Team Stages Queens, is urging the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to reconsider the hefty fine of $10,000 levied against Jubilee FC. The fine was imposed after the club was accused of submitting falsified documents during its registration process.

The LFA's club licensing department, following an inspection and investigation, found that Jubilee FC had been misled during registration. The Football Investigation Bureau (FIB) recognized the club's prompt efforts to rectify the mistake, ultimately recommending a much lower penalty of $1,000, viewing the infraction as unintentional.

However, in a separate investigation, the LFA concluded that Jubilee FC's actions violated its established rules, justifying the significant fine.

In a public statement, Stages Queens expressed concern over the substantial financial burden this fine place on clubs already grappling with economic challenges.

"While Jubilee FC's actions are unacceptable and must be condemned, the size of the fine is excessive, especially given the current financial realities clubs in Liberia are facing," the statement read. "Most clubs are struggling due to a lack of financial support, and such a fine could cripple a struggling institution."

Weah emphasized the need for the LFA to reconsider the decision, advocating for the FIB's original fine of $1,000 as a more reasonable response. "This adjustment would not only reflect fairness but also demonstrate the LFA's understanding of the financial struggles within the football community," he said.

Weah also called on stakeholders to remain committed to accountability and upholding the integrity of Liberian football, stressing that administrative actions should be balanced and just.

In response, Jubilee FC President James K. Nimene expressed his disappointment with the LFA's decision. "Our club prioritizes integrity and fairness in the sport. We were misled during registration, but we took immediate action to rectify the situation once it was identified," he stated.

Nimene affirmed his commitment to ensuring that Jubilee FC does not endure undue punishment from the ruling. "We will adhere to all legal provisions regarding club licensing and the FIB's obligations to determine a fair fine in our case," he maintained.

He concluded by reflecting the sentiments of the club's members: "The LFA's hasty move to penalize us without thorough consideration of the facts is incredibly disappointing and unjust."