Liberia: Deputy Minister of Finance, Bill Mcgill Jones Still Defiant Despite Us Embassy Confirmation That Letter in Support of Company Awarded Controversial $us322k Contract Was Falsified

Monrovia — Bill McGill Jones, the Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, has found himself in a storm of controversy following revelations that he presented a falsified U.S. Embassy document to justify a $322,441 contract awarded under questionable circumstances.

The fraudulent document, which Minister Jones claimed validated the procurement process and the company awarded the contract, has been exposed as a fabrication. When contacted by FrontPage Africa, the U.S. Embassy distanced itself from the document, saying it is fake.

In addition to the disputed U.S. Embassy letter, FrontPage Africa has obtained several other recommendation letters used to justify the contract award. With the Embassy's rebuttal, concerns are growing over the legitimacy of these documents as well.

The contract, awarded to the Elite Group of Companies for painting and structural assessment, has been the subject of intense scrutiny amid accusations of self-dealing involving senior officials at the Ministry. The issue has gained widespread attention on social media, prompting public outcry and calls for accountability.

Deputy Minister Jones, one of the officials implicated, defended the procurement process. He claims the contract was awarded transparently and in compliance with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act. Jones further asserted that the Elite Group of Companies was selected based on recommendations from multiple reputable institutions, including the U.S. Embassy.

The disputed letter

The falsified letter, dated November 1, 2024, and titled "Letter of Recommendation for Successful Performance of Contract for Renovation and Painting at the Old U.S. Embassy Compound," praises the Elite Group of Companies for its alleged track record of quality work. The letter reads, in part: "Elite Contractor & Global Service has an outstanding track record for quality works and an impeccable reputation for service delivery. I can assure you that if selected for contract award, Elite will definitely stand up to its reputation for successful completion."

FrontPage Africa observed several features in the letter that questioned its authenticity. The phrase "To Whom it May Concern" is written as "To who it may concern." Instead of "Please do not hesitate to contact me," the author wrote "contract." Despite the Embassy's rejection of the letter, Deputy Minister Jones continues to insist on its authenticity.

FrontPageAfrica's retraction

The scandal erupted after FrontPage Africa, relying on the fake communication, published a story suggesting that the U.S. Embassy had endorsed the company involved and that Minister Jones was vindicated from allegations of self-dealing. Following the U.S. Embassy's clarification, FPA has since acknowledged the error and retracted its publication.

The controversial contract

The fake document is part of a broader controversy surrounding the $322,441 contract, which allocated $244,441 for painting and $78,000 for structural assessment. Critics questioned the exorbitant cost and alleged that the contracts were awarded to companies linked to Minister Jones and Assistant Minister Paul Lamin.

Conflict of interest violates Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) of 2005, which mandates transparency and prohibits public officials from benefiting from procurement processes.

Jones dismissed allegations of conflict of interest surrounding the two contracts. He described the accusations as "false, misleading, and a deliberate smear campaign" aimed at tarnishing his reputation. Minister Jones, in December stated that the procurement process followed Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Law.

"The procurement process was carried out transparently, with strict adherence to all applicable laws and guidelines," he said. He clarified that the contracts were evaluated and awarded by an independent Bid Evaluation Panel, free from interference by him or other senior Ministry officials. Dismissing claims of favoritism, Minister Jones denied that his biological brother had any ties to the winning companies. "The allegations are baseless. Having a connection to

A history of allegations

This is not the first time Jones has been tied to allegations of awarding faulty contracts. Eric Akoi, former Procurement Director of the Ministry of Finance, in May 2024, accused Jones of wrongfully dismissing him. Jones had said Akoi was suspended for contract-fixing and questionable transactions, something that subsequently led to his dismissal. However, Akoi claimed he was fired because he refused to violate procurement procedures.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning had entered into a contractual agreement with RoviaGate Technology, LLC, represented by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Oliver Wleh Klark, Jr., in February 2024. The contract, worth $200,000, included the annual update and implementation of the Budget Management System for Fiscal Year 2024.

Akoi alleged the contract was awarded outside of the PPCC law. He accused Jones of requesting him to increase the cost of the Budget Management System Contract the Ministry signed with RoviaGate Technology, LLC from $180,000 to $240,000, with the excess $60,000 as his signature fee.

According to him, the service provider had already agreed during the negotiation to perform the service for $180,000 within the same turnaround time as the $200,000. But when the documents were presented to Mr. Jones for his signature on February 9, 2024, he refused on the grounds that he needed to know what was available for him before affixing his signature.

"He was informed that we had concluded with the vendor to maintain the same cost of $180,000 and that no additional amount was added because there were no significant additional deliverables. It was at this point that DMA Jones instructed for an increment to $240,000, to which I declined," Akoi alleged.

Ministry's response

The Ministry denied Akoi's claims and stated the Budget Management System contract was awarded to RoviaGate Technology, LLC in line with established laws. In a statement, the Ministry said the contract for the execution of the project adhered strictly to the regulations of the Public Procurement and Concession Act of 2010.

The Ministry noted that the justification for selecting the $200,000 option was based on the four-week turnaround period provided by the vendor and the pressing need to resubmit the draft budget to the legislature, as well as to facilitate the configuration, upgrade, and maintenance services for the Budget Management System to produce the Budget Book for Fiscal Year 2024.

However, Akoi reiterated that his dismissal was a result of his refusal to inflate the agreed amount with the vendor without sufficient justification. "Considering that I had bought enough time, yet he was still bent on having his way in contrast to the law, I requested him to send me an email or give me a written instruction for the increment. He then wrote on the previous communication instructing me to change the contract figure from $180,000 to $200,000," Akoi stated.

With Akoi out, another allegation of contract manipulation has surfaced again. This time, it involves a falsified letter of recommendation that Jones is claiming came from the U.S. Embassy.

The Embassy's denial has amplified calls for a comprehensive investigation into the contract-awarding process at the MFDP. Critics argue that if the letter is indeed fabricated, it raises serious concerns about integrity and governance within the Ministry. In the wake of the latest development, there are growing calls for Jones to be suspended and placed under investigation, with some suggesting the probe should cover the 2024 RoviaGate Technology contract as well.