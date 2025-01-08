Liberia: Frontpage Africa Subpoenaed in Ongoing Case, Commits to Defending Press Freedom

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa, Liberia's leading independent newspaper, has been subpoenaed by the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, in connection with a contentious lawsuit involving former government and financial officials.

The subpoena, issued on January 7, 2025, requires FPA to appear before the court on January 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The news organization has been asked to produce its Volume 16, Number 215 publication from November 21, 2022, which features an investigative article titled "ECOBANK Says No LISGIS Secret Account in Côte d'Ivoire as Alleged by Dismissed Official."

The case originates from claims made by Wilmot Smith, former Deputy Director-General for Information Coordination at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

Mr. Smith has filed a lawsuit seeking damages against Alex Williams, Martin K.N. Kollie, and the management of ECOBANK Liberia. The article in question reportedly highlighted significant testimonies in the ongoing dispute, generating considerable public interest.

In response to the subpoena, FrontPage Africa's management has reiterated its dedication to responsible journalism and the public's right to information. While they plan to comply with the court's request, FPA emphasizes that its work is anchored in principles of accuracy, transparency, and fairness.

The subpoena raises concerns about a potential chilling effect on press freedom in Liberia. Compelling journalists to provide evidence in court cases can create an atmosphere of intimidation that deters investigative reporting.

As the case progresses, attention will focus on the Civil Law Court to ensure the proceedings uphold Liberia's constitutional guarantees of free speech and press freedom. FrontPage Africa remains steadfast in its mission to inform the public and uphold its journalistic values.