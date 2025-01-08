Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals Holds AGM in Accra

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) last Thursday held its 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Accra to deliberate on the activities of the organisation and chart a way forward.

It was held on the theme "Bridging the gaps between the Muslim community and equitable national development -example of the 2024 National Muslim Manifesto."

Speaking on the topic "The significance of the Muslim Manifesto to the Ummah," the General Secretary of the National Muslim Conference of Ghana, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Inusah said the Muslim Manifesto was more than a policy document.

"It is a moral and strategic blueprint for the empowerment of the Muslim Ummah in Ghana. It is a tool for fostering equity, inclusion, and development, and a testament to our commitment to building a brighter future for our community and our nation," he said.

"I urge each of you, as leaders and professionals, to take ownership of this manifesto. Let us work together to bring its vision to life, ensuring that our contributions as Muslims are not only recognized but celebrated as an integral part of Ghana's success story," he added.

Alhaji Inusah said "Our democracy will not attain maturity until we arrive at that point when all interest and social groups in Ghana do not shy away from their identities and will be able to ask for their fair share of the national cake and consciously, freely and openly give their mandate to political parties or individual aspirants who offer to provide them with their highest level of aspiration without fear."

He added that the Muslim Manifesto, drafted by the National Muslim Conference of Ghana, represented a vision of transformation, equity, and inclusion for our community, while contributing to the national development of our beloved Ghana.

"This document is not merely a list of aspirations; it is a roadmap designed to address critical social, economic, and educational challenges facing Muslims in Ghana today. It is also an invitation to all stakeholders, Muslims and non-Muslims alike to work towards a more just, equitable, and prosperous society," he said.

He added that the Muslim Ummah in Ghana had made significant strides over the years, "but it is no secret that we continue to grapple with structural and systemic challenges that hinder our full participation in national development.

"The Muslim Manifesto is, therefore, a comprehensive response to these realities. It articulates policies and programmes aimed at addressing disparities in education, health, economic empowerment, and governance while upholding the principles of Islam," he added.

Earlier the President of GAMP, Muniru Shaibu Alidu, said the GAMP was formed in the year 1992 and officially registered and inaugurated in February, 1994 as Ghana Muslim Academy (GMA) a non-political and non-sectarian Islamic organisation with the main objective of bringing together Muslim intellectuals to harness their energies and capabilities to effectively champion the course of Islam in Ghana.

The organisation has over 150 members all over the country and outside the country in almost all the professions, namely; education, security services, research, consultancy, engineering, medical, legal, finance, ICT, banking, insurance, journalism, marketing, librarians, imams, counsellors, entrepreneurs, auditors, administrators etc.

"Our main mission is to promote education and humanitarian services in the Ghanaian society,

especially in deprived communities. Also, to foster and promote unity among Muslims in Ghana and the world at large by organising programmes aimed at empowering the youth socially, morally and intellectually," he added.

The Academy has since 1994, been organising annual programmes and projects including M. A. Mujahid Annual Ramadan Lecture Series, Dr Issahaka Abdulai Annual Free Vacation School, Annual Islamic Quiz Competition for SHS Students, visitation to schools and Madrasas, Sisters Forum for young Muslim ladies, advocacy & outreach programmes in collaboration with both national and international organisations in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tobacco, 'Eid sacrifices, charity and other voluntary works