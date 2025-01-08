Lesotho: Police Inspector Wants Missing Weapons Accounted for

THONTṦO Moepi, a police officer stationed at the Makhaleng Police Station in Mohale's Hoek, believes she is being victimised over her efforts to account for guns that have gone missing at the station.

She is now seeking a High Court interdict to stop her impending transfer to Maseru.

Inspector Moepi wants the High Court to compel Commissioner of Police, Adv Borotho Matsoso, to place the transfer on hold until the issue of the missing guns at her station is resolved.

The case was denied urgency this week by Justice Ts'eliso Mokoko but Insp Moepi, who is being represented by Adv Christopher Lephuthing, is determined to fight on.

Insp Moepi has been transferred to Maseru with effect from the 25th of this month, to become a legal officer at the police headquarters, while also retaining her position as the head of the stock theft division in Makhaleng.

However, the officer is reluctant to accept the transfer until the issue of the missing weapons is resolved.

The details of the missing weapons are outlined in the High Court application filed by Insp Moeti. She alleges that guns involved in serious crimes and seized by the police had gone missing at the Makhaleng Police station that she is in charge of.

In her affidavit, Insp Moepi states that the guns had been removed from the station without her knowledge or consultation.

She alleges that the guns were removed from the post by one Senior Superintendent (SSP) 'Matholoana Tholoana, who is in charge of the police's Mohale's Hoek district.

Insp Moepi's implies that the guns could have been disappeared by her colleagues who are acting in concert with criminals. Her determination to get to the bottom of the issue could be the reason she is now being transferred, she believes.

Firearms are being repeatedly stolen from state armouries and being sold to criminal networks with the help of state security agents.

Insp Moepi believes this could be the case with the weapons removed from her post. She is thus resisting her transfer until the issue off the weapons is resolved.

Insp Moepi wants Commissioner Matsoso and SSP Tholoana to provide records detailing the whereabouts of the guns and the reasons for their removal from her station.

She states the guns in question were involved in serious criminal activities and could have been handed back to criminals.