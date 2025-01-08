Nigeria: Imtos Inflows Hit $3.8bn in 9 Months On CBN Reforms

7 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) latest quarterly statistical bulletin has revealed a significant 63.7% increase in international money transfer operator (IMTO) inflows for the first nine months of 2024.

Inflows rose from $2.33 billion during the same period in 2023 to $3.82 billion in 2024.

This growth has been largely attributed to a series of targeted reforms introduced under the leadership of Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed office in September 2023.

The year-on-year analysis of the data highlights consistent increases in monthly remittance inflows throughout 2024. In January, inflows rose by 32.4%, jumping from $295.21 million in 2023 to $390.86 million in 2024. This upward trend continued in February, with a staggering 67.4% increase to $326.91 million from $195.23 million the previous year. March followed with a 30% rise, recording $363.76 million compared to $279.79 million in 2023.

April saw one of the most significant year-on-year increases, with inflows rising by 83.3% to $466.11 million from $254.26 million in 2023. In May, inflows grew by 45.3%, reaching $404.75 million, while June recorded a 40.2% increase to $389.79 million. The growth trajectory became even more pronounced in July and August, with inflows skyrocketing by over 100% each month. July posted $552.94 million compared to $240.35 million in 2023, while August peaked at $585.21 million, a 115.8% increase from $271.24 million. September capped the nine-month period with inflows of $336.61 million, reflecting a 40.9% rise from $238.98 million in September 2023.

A month-on-month analysis of 2024 data highlights a general upward trend in remittance inflows, albeit with some fluctuations. In January, inflows were strong at $390.86 million but dipped by 16.4% in February to $326.91 million. March saw a rebound, with inflows increasing by 11.3% to $363.76 million. This momentum continued in April, where inflows surged by 28.1% to $466.11 million. However, May recorded a slight dip of 8.3% to $404.75 million, before rising again in June by 7.8% to $389.79 million.

The most notable month-on-month increase came in July, with inflows surging by 41.8% to $552.94 million. August continued the upward trajectory with a 5.8% increase to $585.21 million, the highest monthly inflow recorded during the nine-month period. However, inflows eased in September, declining by 42.5% to $336.61 million compared to August's peak.

Sponsored

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.