Nigeria: Attack On Kaduna Senator Threat to Democracy - PDP Supporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in North West have described the attempted murder of Senator Lawal Usman, representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly as a threat to democracy.

They also called on security operatives, particularly the police and Department of State Service (DSS), to investigate the incident and uncover those behind the attempted murder.

Senator Usman narrowly escaped assassination while visiting his constituency for the New Year celebration.

The assailants reportedly attacked his convoy around the Kawu area of Kaduna North Local Government of Kaduna State. The senator had also confirmed the incident on his verified Facebook account.

But the spokesman for the PDP Support Group in the North West, Sanusi Sarki, said, "We call for an urgent investigation to uncover those behind the attempted murder of the Senator. It's a threat to democracy. It's an attempt to murder democracy in broad daylight. This is democracy and such is not expected.

"Those who masterminded the failed effort should be fished out and dealt with in the language they understand. We call on the Police, DSS and other security operatives in Kaduna to bring an end to such."