Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 46 in Zamfara Community

About 46 people, including women and children, have been kidnapped during a raid on Gona town in Zamfara State.

According to Reuters, residents said the attack occurred around 10 pm on Sunday.

Dozens of gunmen on motorbikes reportedly attacked the town while shooting sporadically and setting fire to several homes and businesses.

The incident comes about a month after gunmen reportedly abducted at least 43 persons in Kakidawa, Gidan Goga district, Maradun LGA of Zamfara.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen shot sporadically, causing residents to scamper into nearby bushes.

They said the gunmen then conducted a house-to-house search, abducting women and children who were unable to escape.

There has been a spike in the spate of kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria's northern region in recent times. Last month, troops reportedly killed several terrorists in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

The operation was said to have targeted several terrorist hideouts following weeks of intelligence on their activities.

An unspecified number of terrorists were said to have been killed in the raid, while others were targeted in air interdictions as they attempted to escape with cattle.