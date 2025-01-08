Nigeria: Thisday Awards

winners: LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS CONT'D

MOHAMMED HAYATU-DEEN, OON

- ECONOMIST, FOUNDER, ALPINE GROUP

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is a distinguished Nigerian economist and banker renowned for his transformative leadership in the financial sector. As the pioneer Managing Director and CEO of FSB International Bank Plc from 1990 to 2001, he revitalised a distressed government savings institution into a major commercial bank, exemplifying exceptional turnaround management in Nigeria. In 2005, he founded the Alpine Group, focusing on high-growth sectors through direct investments, notably developing the Ado Bayero Mall in Kano, West Africa's largest shopping mall at its commissioning. His extensive contributions to Nigeria's economic development and his leadership in various organisations underscore his deserving recognition for a Lifetime Achievement Award.

ALOMA MARIAM MUKHTAR, GCON

- FIRST FEMALE CJN

Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON, made history as the first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, serving from 2012 to 2014. With an illustrious legal career that began in 1967, she broke barriers in a male-dominated field, becoming the first woman to serve on the High Court of Kano State and later, the Court of Appeal.

Known for her integrity, judicial expertise, and reformist stance, she was instrumental in strengthening the independence of the judiciary. Her tenure as Chief Justice saw significant judicial reforms aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the justice system.

Mukhtar has received numerous honours, including the national award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), solidifying her place as a trailblazer in Nigeria's legal history.

DAISY DANJUMA

- VICE CHAIR, SOUTH ATLANTIC PETROLEUM

Daisy Danjuma is a distinguished lawyer, entrepreneur, and politician who served as the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007.

With a legal career spanning over two decades, she made her mark in corporate law before entering politics. During her time in the Senate, she contributed to debates and legislation on national development, healthcare, and women's rights.

Daisy Danjuma also played an active role in various committees, including those on women affairs and judiciary matters.

Beyond politics, she has excelled in business, notably in her position as Vice Chair of South Atlantic Petroleum Limited, where she has influenced the oil and gas sector. Her commitment to corporate governance and public service remains exemplary in Nigeria's socio-political landscape.

MAIDEN IBRU, MFR

- CHAIR AND PUBLISHER OF THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPERS

Maiden Ibru is a renowned media executive and entrepreneur, best known as the Chair and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers. She assumed leadership of the newspaper after the passing of her husband, Alex Ibru, the paper's founder.

Under her stewardship, The Guardian has maintained its reputation for high-quality journalism, remaining a trusted source of news and analysis in Nigeria. A passionate advocate for press freedom and responsible journalism, Maiden Ibru has navigated the challenges of the media landscape with resilience and innovation.

She has also contributed to philanthropy, supporting initiatives in education and healthcare. Her dedication to upholding journalistic integrity has made her a respected figure in the media industry.

ENIOLA FADAYOMI

- CHAIRMAN, AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

Eniola Fadayomi is a highly respected legal practitioner, corporate leader, and public administrator. Currently serving as Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc, she has made remarkable contributions to Nigeria's financial services industry.

A seasoned lawyer, she is the Principal Partner of Ms Fadayomi & Co. and a dedicated member of the Nigerian Bar Association. Her experience spans both the public and private sectors, having previously served as Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and later, Commissioner for Establishment, Training, and Pensions.

In her corporate roles, she has championed best practices in governance and stakeholder management. Eniola Fadayomi is widely acknowledged for her leadership and advocacy in legal and corporate circles, consistently promoting professional excellence and ethical conduct.

HAJIA MARYAM INNA CIROMA

Is a prominent Nigerian politician and public administrator renowned for her contributions to national development. She served as Nigeria's Minister of Women Affairs from 2005 to 2007, where she championed gender equality and the empowerment of women through key policy reforms. A founding member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), she played a significant role in strengthening party structures and promoting female political participation. As Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), she enhanced agricultural risk management. Her dedication to public service and advocacy for women's rights has earned her recognition as an influential leader.

winner: SPORTS Personality of the Year

D'Tigress

-Rewrote Basketball History at Paris 2024

Nigeria's national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, took the world by storm, rewriting the history of African teams at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by becoming the first team (of any gender) from the continent to qualify for the quarter final of the tournament. This exceptional performance was sealed by a resounding victory over Canada (79-70).

Led by the irrepressible Ezinne Kalu, the D'Tigress demonstrated unshakeable resolve on the court to leave their footprints at the Games in the French capital.

They kickstarted their campaign with a surprise 75-62 win over Australia who were the Number 3 ranked team at the tournament. It was an epic performance from the African side as they recorded their first Olympic success in 20 years.

Of course, with this shocking defeat of Australia, their next opponents France had to dig deep to be able to conjure the defeat of these Nigerian amazons! The back-to-back Afrobasket champions again shocked world Number 5 ranked Canada 79-70 to book a place in the quarter finals of the women's basketball event of Paris 2024. The match against Canada was intense and decisive, with every possession fiercely contested. Kalu, with her impeccable play and inspirational leadership, was the mainstay of this team. Her ability to control the pace of the game and make the right choices was crucial for the victory. She played the same role in the victory against Australia.

These two victories were history for the D'Tigress as they came out on top of a Group phase for the very first time.

Their quarter final fixture against the Number 1 ranked nation USA at Paris 2024 was indeed the icing on the cake of these worthy Nigerians who made powerful statement with their exploits at the Games. Before going out gallantly to Team USA, D'Tigress gave the Yankees a run never ever imagined from a supposed lowly African team!

The D'Tigress' journey to this stage has been a true source of inspiration for the African continent. By facing and beating top teams, they have proved that Nigeria can compete with the best basketball playing nations in the world. This qualification for the quarter-finals was not only a victory for Nigeria, but also for the whole of African basketball, which sees them as a model of success and perseverance.

D'Tigress winning the Afrobasket tournament four times in a row was clearly a statement that they were ready for the world stage. They proved their worth in France.

And so, it didn't come as a surprise to basketball aficionados when D'Tigress Coach, Rena Wakama, was selected as the Best Coach of the Women's Olympic Basketball Tournament at Paris 2024.

Nigeria's D'Tigress have shown that nothing is impossible. Their Olympic success is a proud moment for Africa and a springboard to a promising future for women's basketball in Africa.

The Ladies that Made Nigeria Proud at Paris 2024

1 Amy Okonkwo (28) 1.88m

2 Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah (27) 1.88m

3 Elizabeth Balogun (24) 1.85m

4 Olaoluwatomi Taiwo (24) 1.78m

5 Lauren Ebo (24) 1.93m

6 Ifunanya Okoro (25) 1.83m

7 Promise Amukamara (31) 1.75m

8 Murjanatu Musa (24) 1.87m

9 Blessing Ejiofor (27) 1.95m

10 Ezinne Kalu (32) 1.73m

11 Adebola Adeyeye (28) 1.88m

12 Nicole Enabosi (27) 1.83m

NOMINEES: CEOs of the Year

Gbenga Komolafe

- Public Sector

Gbenga Komolafe, an engineer and lawyer, was first appointed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration as the Commission Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in 2021 and has been retained by the Bola Tinubu government since taking over the reins of power in May 2023.

The man in charge of regulating the upstream oil and gas sector, Komolafe has led the commission with rare adroitness, overseeing the recent rapid growth of Nigeria's oil production as well as superintending over some of the most complex divestment exercises in the oil sector in recent times.

Under his watch as the pioneer head of the commission, the country has conducted oil bid rounds, mostly accepted as some of the most transparent in recent years.

Some months ago, Komolafe won the Sun Public Service Award, where he reiterated the NUPRC's commitment to oil sector growth through the development of regulations that would create value for the country's hydrocarbon resources.

A few years after coming on board, Komolafe has churned out scores of oil and gas regulations, serving as tools to ensure certainty and predictability of activities in the upstream industry, thereby raising investors' confidence, certainty, and predictability in the industry.

With the gradual restoration of investors' confidence, the sector has now attracted capital expenditure running into billions of dollars under the visionary leadership of Komolafe.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN) and member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Komolafe had served in various positions at the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) as well as the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Leo Stan-Ekeh

- Private Sector

Leo Stan-Ekeh is a Nigerian businessman and the founder and Chairman of Zinox Group. He is also the chairman of Konga.com.

He started Zinox Technologies Limited in 2001 to manufacture computers, ensuring that at launch Zinox Computers had several certifications.

In October 2013, the company announced the production of its computer tablet line named Zipad and in February 2018, Stan-Ekeh's company Zinox acquired Konga.com from its owners, buying 99 per cent of the total company shares.

Popularly called the digital entrepreneur, Stan-Ekeh was one of the few Nigerians who pioneered Desktop Publishing and Computer Graphics in Nigeria. He computerised a huge portion of the print media, publishing houses and advertising agencies in Nigeria. With the work he does yearly, he has won several industry awards and recognitions.

NOMINEES: THE GAME CHANGERS

DAPO ABIODUN

- INCREASED IGR FOR OGUN STATE

Dapo Abiodun's leadership in Ogun State has earned him recognition as a true game changer in Nigeria's governance. Since assuming office in 2019, his administration has been dedicated to improving the state's economic standing through deliberate and strategic reforms.

One of his most notable achievements is the unprecedented increase in Ogun's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), placing it among the top three states in the country in terms of revenue collection. This attracted the Forbes Award 2023 Best of Africa on Industrial Revolution. This remarkable feat was achieved through efforts in modernising tax systems, enhancing business-friendly policies, and fostering industrial growth.

Under his stewardship, the state's economy has expanded significantly, with the budget growing from N435 billion in 2019 to a staggering N1.054 trillion. This rapid growth reflects a well-structured plan to boost infrastructure, attract investors, and diversify revenue streams. Abiodun's administration has made remarkable progress in non-oil revenue generation, positioning Ogun as one of the most resilient states in Nigeria.

In less than three years, he oversaw the construction of one of Nigeria's best-equipped international airports, featuring the longest runway in the country. This project is a testament to his commitment to infrastructural development and global connectivity.

Beyond the airport, he initiated the construction of a dry port and is set to sign a strategic partnership with Dangote for the Olokonla deep sea port--projects poised to further strengthen Ogun's industrial base.

Abiodun's government has also earned accolades in ICT, education, and healthcare, driven by a focus on innovation and service delivery. His administration has consistently prioritised the welfare of its citizens, implementing initiatives that have improved the standard of living and attracted national and international recognition.

With numerous awards to his name and a growing economy, Dapo Abiodun's leadership continues to reshape Ogun State, making him a deserving game changer in Nigeria's development narrative.

PETER MBAH

- INCREASED IGR FOR ENUGU STATE

Since taking office on 29th May 2023, Governor Peter Mbah has wasted no time in setting ambitious goals for Enugu State, aiming to grow its economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in GDP, eradicate poverty, and position the state as a leading destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.

In just 19 months, Mbah has made remarkable strides in turning his vision into reality, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to transformative change.

One of Mbah's most significant accomplishments is his focus on security, which is vital for the state's growth and stability. He has made substantial investments in security infrastructure, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre and the deployment of 150 patrol vehicles with AI-embedded cameras.

This initiative, recently commissioned by the President, has drastically improved security in Enugu, restoring public confidence and creating a conducive environment for economic activities.

Mbah has also made significant strides in improving essential services, notably in the provision of water. After over two decades of neglect, his administration restored public water supply to Enugu City. Water production has surged from just 2 million litres per day to a remarkable 120 million litres, far exceeding the city's daily water demand of 80 million litres.

In education, Mbah is revolutionising the system by focusing on modern, experiential learning. His government has constructed and equipped 30 Smart Green Schools, with 230 more under construction, to shift the learning paradigm from rote memorisation to hands-on, practical education.

Healthcare has also been a major focus. Mbah's administration has built and equipped 60 Primary Healthcare Centres with solar power, modern medical equipment, and staff quarters, with 200 more planned to ensure accessible healthcare across the state.

Infrastructure development is another area where Mbah has made an immediate impact, completing over 314 km of roads, including 90 urban roads, improving connectivity across Enugu.

Additionally, the Enugu International Conference Centre, abandoned for 17 years, was completed under his leadership, providing a modern facility for international events and contributing to the state's tourism and business sectors.

Governor Peter Mbah's achievements in such a short period highlight his dedication to transforming Enugu into an economic hub, making him a true game changer in Nigerian governance. His focus on security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and water supply has laid a solid foundation for the state's sustainable growth and development.

BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

- REBUILDING LAGOS WITH VISION AND GRIT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has redefined governance in Lagos State, leading the city through a period of remarkable growth and transformation. His leadership has been marked by an unwavering commitment to infrastructure development, social advancement, and economic growth, making Lagos not just the economic heart of Nigeria, but a truly global city.

In 2024, Sanwo-Olu's administration completed 53 road projects, including key bridges and pedestrian infrastructure, with over 51 additional projects currently underway. The completion of the historic Red Line Rail, a 27-kilometre route from Agbado to Oyingbo, revolutionised the city's transportation landscape. This project, which serves over 500,000 passengers daily, is part of an ambitious effort to modernise Lagos' transport system, with the Blue Line expansion and the Green Line already in progress. These rail systems will ultimately ease traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and improve the quality of life for Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu's focus on housing has also seen significant developments, including the completion of over 3,000 housing units such as the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme and Rising Lagos Apartments. These initiatives address the pressing housing deficit in Lagos while ensuring that more residents have access to affordable, quality living spaces.

In healthcare, Sanwo-Olu has overseen the construction of state-of-the-art facilities, including the near completion of the New Massey Street Children's Hospital, a 280-bed General Hospital in Ojo, and a 500-bed Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu-Ejinrin. These investments are aimed at providing world-class healthcare services to Lagosians.

Education has also been a focal point of Sanwo-Olu's administration, with over 2,000 projects completed to enhance school infrastructure across the state. These improvements are designed to provide better learning environments for Lagos' growing youth population.

Security remains a top priority, with the governor strengthening the capacity of security agencies through the provision of 260 vehicles and advanced equipment. His efforts in bolstering security have enhanced safety across the state, creating a secure environment for investment and growth.

Sanwo-Olu's youth empowerment initiatives have also made a significant impact, training over 6,000 young people in creative industries and facilitating N1 billion in grants for tech startups. This focus on youth development and entrepreneurship is helping to drive innovation and economic diversification in Lagos.

In the agriculture sector, Sanwo-Olu has launched projects like the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme and Discount Food Markets to boost food security and promote local food production, further contributing to the state's economic sustainability.

Looking ahead to 2025, the governor's priorities include maintaining and expanding the state's infrastructure, promoting non-oil sectors, empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and fostering leadership development through programs such as the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy. These initiatives are driving the Greater Lagos vision, ensuring that Lagos remains a global city at the forefront of innovation, economic growth, and social progress.

Through his transformative leadership, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is reshaping Lagos, making it a beacon of development in Nigeria and beyond. His forward-thinking policies and remarkable achievements make him a true game changer in the country's governance landscape.

WALE EDUN

-UNSUNG CHAMPION OF REFORM

Wale Edun, Nigeria's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, exemplifies a quiet yet impactful style of leadership. Known for his expertise in financial management and economic policy, Edun has played a crucial role in shaping Nigeria's fiscal landscape.

His reform agenda, aimed at stabilising the country's economy, has focused on increasing revenue, reducing debt, and improving financial transparency. Through pragmatic policies and strategic partnerships, Edun has made significant strides in reducing Nigeria's fiscal vulnerabilities.

A major highlight of his tenure is the implementation of wide-reaching financial reforms that have enhanced public sector efficiency and increased investor confidence. He has worked tirelessly to streamline revenue collection systems and close loopholes that previously led to revenue leakages. His efforts have led to improved remittances from key revenue-generating agencies, thereby boosting the government's capacity to fund critical infrastructure projects and social programmes.

Edun's understanding of the global financial landscape has been instrumental in positioning Nigeria as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). His focus on strengthening monetary and fiscal policy alignment has ensured a more stable exchange rate regime, improving the business climate and fostering economic growth.

Despite the daunting challenges posed by inflation, debt servicing, and low revenue, Edun has remained steadfast in his commitment to fiscal discipline and sustainable economic management. His reforms in tax policy and debt management have been widely praised for their potential to lay a solid foundation for Nigeria's future economic prosperity.

By focusing on long-term structural adjustments rather than short-term fixes, Wale Edun is effectively reshaping Nigeria's financial architecture. His achievements, though often understated, firmly establish him as an unsung hero of Nigeria's economic reform efforts and a true game changer.

NUHU RIBADU

- FOR HIS DETERMINED WAR ON TERROR

Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria's National Security Adviser, has long been recognised as a disciplined and fearless public servant.

Known for his groundbreaking work as the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ribadu's transition into national security was both strategic and timely.

Faced with Nigeria's multifaceted security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and insurgency, Ribadu has adopted a pragmatic and proactive approach in tackling these issues head-on.

Ribadu's leadership has brought renewed vigour to Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts. He has strengthened intelligence-sharing frameworks and worked closely with both local and international partners to curb the activities of terrorist groups.

Under his watch, there has been an increased focus on addressing the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment. His holistic approach to national security goes beyond military action, incorporating socio-economic solutions aimed at long-term peace and stability. A key element of Ribadu's strategy is the enhancement of Nigeria's defence capabilities through better training, modern equipment, and improved welfare for security personnel. His commitment to improving inter-agency collaboration has resulted in more coordinated operations against terrorist networks and criminal syndicates. Despite the enormity of the task, Ribadu's resolve and track record of integrity have inspired confidence in his ability to deliver results.

By blending his experience in fighting corruption with a focus on national security, Nuhu Ribadu has become a pivotal figure in Nigeria's war on terror. His ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability across the country make him a deserving member of the game changers list.