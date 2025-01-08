Nigeria: Thisday Lifetime Achievement Awards Finalised By Board of Editors

·Unveils nominees for game changers category

·Announces D'Tigress, Nigeria's female Basket Team, sports personality of the year ·Nominees for CEOs of the year also emerge

The THISDAY Board of Editors, last night, wrapped up the unveiling of winners and nominees ahead of its awards of commemoration billed to hold end of January, by announcing more crucial categories of recipients.

Chief on the final list is the continuation of the lifetime achievements awardees, winner of the Sports Personality of the Year and the nominees for the category marked as game changer.

The expansion of the lifetime achievements awards recipients has become crucial given the role played by some women, who have emerged winners in this all-important category.

At the same time, the unveiling of Nigeria's national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, as the winner of the Sports Personality of the Year, is another pivotal category, given the place of sports in galvanising unity and social development, especially amongst the youth population.

The last but not least of the final list is the Game Changer category, which recognises the contributions of certain individuals in the annals of the nation's body polity for the overall good, growth and development of the country.

Thus, on the list of the lifetime achievements awards are a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON; accomplished lawyer, entrepreneur and politician, Senator Daisy Danjuma, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate from 2003 to 2007.

Another recipient of the lifetime achievements award is the current Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc and member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Eniola Fadayomi. She is also the Principal Partner of Ms. Fadayomi & Co.

The Chairperson and Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, Maiden Ibru; a former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Mohammed Hayatudeen and Hajia Inna Ciroma were winners in this category.

The choice of D'Tigress as the sports Personality of the Year is another merited honour, having recently secured qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, despite suffering a heavy 100-48 defeat to the USA on Friday.

This achievement came as a result of Senegal's loss to hosts Belgium later that same evening, coupled with Nigeria's victory over Senegal last Thursday.

D'Tigress' near-impossible comeback victory against Senegal proved decisive, particularly after Senegal's subsequent defeat to Belgium.

There was also the CEO category, which identified Leo Stan Ekeh, from the private sector and Gbenga Komolafe for Public Sector.

In the Game Changer category were Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who was pixcked for massively increasingly increasing the IGR of the gateway state, Ogun.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, was tipped for for his revolutionary and transformative polices that changing Enugu state and for massively increasing the IGR of the State in just 19 months.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the list for rebuilding the state across the IBILE divisions, particularly completing the Blue Rail and building the Red Rail.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, emerged the unsung champion of the reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

On his part, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was chosen for his determined War againstTerrorism, among other factors.