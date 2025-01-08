Gambia: Expert Presents Report On Gambia's Caste, Descent-Based Discrimination At UN

Alima Taal, a senior rights expert of the Global Forum of Communities Discriminated on Work and Descent recently presented a report on caste and descent-based discrimination with recommendations at the 48 United Nations Universal Periodic Review.

Global Forum of Communities Discriminated on Work and Descent (GFoD) is a platform to voice the rights and entitlements of the communities discriminated against on work and descent in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

GFoD aims for the full realization of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of Communities Discriminated on Work and Descent and ensuring access to sustainable development goals (SDGs).

GFoD was founded in 2021 and formally recognizes the core motto of 'Leave No One Behind' propounded by "Transforming our world: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", which ensures Planet, Peace, and Prosperity for all, especially those who are marginalized through generations and suffered social prejudices while aspiring for a life of dignity and peace.

GFoD comprises several self-governing CDWD organizations united by shared values, vision, and mission. It aims to enhance the opportunities for DWD communities through representative organizations, and non-governmental and other organizations working on the rights of DWD communities to demand with a unified voice their inclusion in all sustainable development-related UN processes.

During her presentation at the event, Alima Taal recommended three themes which included access to education for Communities discriminated against on work and descent, Women's rights, and Civil and political rights of CDWD.

She stated that to ensure the effective enforcement of Article 28 of the Women's Act of 2010 (Prohibition of discrimination in the field of education), there is need to increase resources to improve school infrastructure and ensure that children remain in school, especially girls from communities discriminated against on work and descent.

"Ensure the consistent collection of education-related data on children from communities discriminated against on work and descent and take steps to strengthen access to education and tackle discrimination. Combat discrimination by public or private bodies and any harassment of students who are members of caste or descent-based communities," she recommended.

She said taking necessary measures in cooperation with civil society to educate the population as a whole to inculcate a spirit of non-discrimination and respect for the communities subject to caste or descent-based discrimination.

She continued: "Implement an education curriculum review, sensitization, and law reform to criminalize caste-based discrimination. Implement in full, the recommendations made by the National Human Rights Commission, The Gambia to address the issue of caste and descent-based discrimination in schools."

The UN working group is expected to sit over the Gambia's 48th Universal periodic review in January 2025.