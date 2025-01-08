Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has confirmed that the December 18, 2024, fire that destroyed the joint chambers of Liberia's Capitol Building was deliberately set in an act of arson. The blaze caused extensive damage to the legislative seat of power and has sparked a nationwide call for justice.

President Joseph Boakai, visiting the site on the day of the incident, directed the Ministry of Justice to ensure a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, during a press briefing, disclosed that investigators have identified several persons of interest linked to the fire. "We have sufficient evidence pointing to arson," Coleman stated. "We have identified individuals of interest and have contacted them. Should they fail to present themselves, arrests will follow."

While declining to provide details about the identities of the suspects, Coleman emphasized the need for confidentiality during the ongoing investigation. "We will make public disclosures only after completing thorough security assessments," he added.

The Inspector General further revealed that individuals currently in police custody have been granted access to legal counsel and will be questioned further if necessary. Authorities plan to allow a 24-hour window for additional suspects to cooperate voluntarily before arrests are executed.

Reinforcing the LNP's findings, the Liberia National Fire Service confirmed that flammable substances were used to ignite the fire, substantiating the arson conclusion.

In response to the incident, the Liberian Senate has earmarked an initial $1.8 million in the 2025 national budget for reconstruction efforts. Senator Prince Moye, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, announced the allocation during deliberations on the budget report.

The Capitol Building fire has sparked widespread concern over the security of critical government infrastructure. As investigations intensify, the public eagerly awaits further updates from the police and fire service. The government, meanwhile, has pledged to ensure accountability while prioritizing the rebuilding of the legislative seat of power.