Nigeria: Soludo Responds to Allegations That He's Against Nnamdi Kanu's Release

Mr Kanu, facing terrorism charges, has been in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has lamented that criminals have hijacked the agitation for Biafra's independence from Nigeria.

Biafra is often used by some separatist groups to refer to the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is among the groups leading the agitation.

In a statement on Tuesday from Law Mefor, the Anambra commissioner for information, Mr Soludo said he was "deeply concerned" about the hijack of the Biafra agitation by criminals.

"These individuals have turned the agitation into a lucrative enterprise, engaging in kidnapping, robbery, ritual killings, and other heinous crimes for ransom.

"This development has not only undermined the legitimacy of the Biafra agitation but has also posed a significant threat to the security and stability of the South-east region," the governor said.

He said the hijack of the Biafra agitation has caused a surge in violent crimes in the South-east, including kidnapping, robbery, and ritual killings.

"These crimes have not only claimed lives but have also caused widespread fear and insecurity among the population.

"Furthermore, the hijack has undermined the economic development of the region, as investors are reluctant to invest in an environment characterised by violence and insecurity," Mr Soludo said.

Tackling insecurity in South-east

Mr Soludo said that to address the growing insecurity in the southeast, particularly in Anambra State, his administration would set up "Operation Udo Ga Achi" this month.

The governor said the security initiative would integrate advanced surveillance technology, deployment of branded vehicles for stop-and-search activities, and training of forest guards to work with vigilantes and local authorities.

"Operation Udo Ga-Achi is designed to restore peace and stability in the Southeast, and Governor Soludo is committed to ensuring its success," he said.

'I'm not opposed to Nnamdi Kanu's release.'

Mr Soludo refuted allegations that he had been reluctant towards the quest for Mr Kanu's release.

The governor, who described the allegation as "misinformation," accused his political opponents of being responsible for the allegation to tarnish his image.

"Contrary to the false claims, Governor Soludo has been actively working towards Nnamdi Kanu's release, as he hopes that Nnamdi Kanu's release will help restore peace and stability in the South-east," he said.

Mr Soludo said he has demonstrated commitment to the release of Mr Kanu, recalling his visit of the IPOB leader at the facility of the State Security Service in 2022 and failed request for his bail.

The governor stressed that his efforts underscore his "willingness to facilitate Kanu's release and his commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the issues surrounding Kanu's detention."