Nigeria: Owo Cult Clash - New Commissioner of Police Resumes, 19 Persons Arrested

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police has instituted an investigation to determine the level of involvement of the arrested persons in the incident

Not less than 19 persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of four persons in Monday's cult clash in Owo, Ondo State

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, gave a hint during Tuesday's assessment visit to the ancient town.

The clash was reported to have been triggered by two opposing cult groups in the town, and attempts at reprisals heightened the spate of fighting.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Tuesday said Mr Afolabi "paid an unscheduled visit to Owo to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the recent cult-related crisis that claimed four lives.

She said the Commissioner of Police, who just assumed duty, was immediately confronted with the crisis and has pledged to make combating crime and social vices in the state a top priority.

"So far, 19 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis," she said.

"Investigations are ongoing to determine their level of involvement in the incident.

The spokesperson said that Mr Afolabi warned miscreants and potential criminals to stay away from the state, emphasising the command's resolve to rid Ondo State of all crime and criminality.

The clash claimed the life of a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo Local Government, Fisayo Oladipo, and three others.

It was gathered that the ugly event was said to have occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on Monday when the gunmen stormed Mr Oladipo's house in Owo and killed him.

Mr Oladipo, popularly called Fissey Ehin Ogbe, was a former youth leader of the APC and a prominent member of the party in Owo local government.

To forestall further violence, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has since imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on the town.

The new CP takes over from Abayomi Oladipo, who has since been redeployed.

About the new CP

Mr Afolabi graduated from the University of Ilorin, where he earned a B.Sc. degree in Botany. He then attended the University of Port Harcourt for his PGD and MSc degrees in Peace and Security Studies.

He enlisted in the Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 18 May 1992 and was trained at the Police Academy Kaduna.