Nigeria: U.S. Mission in Nigeria Closes Operation to Honour Jimmy Carter

The U.S. mission in Nigeria says it will close its operation on Thursday, Jan. 9, to honour former President Jimmy Carter.

The U.S. mission stated this in a post on its official handle, X, on Thursday.

"The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 in honor of former President Carter's passing.

"We remember former President Jimmy Carter, a tireless advocate for peace, democracy, and human rights. As the first U.S. President, twitter.com/i/web/status/1," the mission stated.

Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100, served a single term from 1977 to 1981 and was widely praised for his post-presidential humanitarian efforts, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

His body will lie in state at the Capitol until Thursday for members of the public to pay their respects to a man who was panned for his political instincts while in office, but redefined what a post-presidency could look like.

A state funeral service is to be held Thursday at the National Cathedral, an Episcopal church in Washington that also hosted funerals for former presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush.

Biden is to deliver the eulogy for his fellow Democrat, while Trump, along with the other three living former presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama -- are expected to attend.