Liberia Takes Steps to Curb Effects of Poisonous Paint

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) have signed the Lead Paint Regulations--the collaboration aimed at raising awareness of the chemical's dangers and monitoring manufacturers' compliance.

Lead found in paint is dangerous to human health. When children and pregnant women are exposed, it leads to nervous system and kidney damage and fetus damage, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control. Paint manufacturers add lead compound to paint to give it a colorful and fast drying time. Breathing in lead dust, especially during activities such as renovations, repairs, or painting that disturb painted surfaces, is harmful to health.

"Lead poisoning causes irreversible damage to the brain and nervous system, decreases IQ, and increases the risk of behavioral problems," Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA's Executive Director, said. He emphasized the devastating impact of lead exposure on human health, particularly children and pregnant women.

The most common sources of lead exposure in older homes include lead-based paint, contaminated soil, household dust, drinking water from lead leaching from older corroding pipes and fixtures, lead crystal, and lead-glazed pottery. In humans, exposure routes include ingestion of lead-contaminated food or drinking water, inhalation in industrial settings, and dermal contact.

Children are particularly vulnerable, as they may ingest peeling or flaking lead-based paint or inhale weathered powder paint during play or other activities that increase exposure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lead exposure can affect the immune, reproductive, and cardiovascular systems, kidneys, and the skeleton.

He thanked the Liberian government, NPHIL, and international partners like the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) for their support in drafting and implementing the regulation.

Dr. Yarkpawolo noted that lead in paint is a significant source of exposure, especially as paints decay and release toxic dust and flakes into the environment.

He assured the public of the EPA's commitment to strict implementation, including testing paint samples, creating awareness, and supporting manufacturers in transitioning to lead-free production.

Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, NPHIL's Director General, described the signing as a historical milestone and stressed the importance of enforcing the regulation.

"This is the beginning of the collaboration that is needed in our country, where entities don't stand alone. But instead, work hand in hand because our activities cut across individual entities," Dr. Nyan said.

He described collaboration between EPA and NPHIL as a model for interagency cooperation, ensuring that public health and environmental protection are addressed holistically. "As President Boakai has said, this will not be business as usual. Implementation and enforcement will be key," he added.

Lead exposure poses a significant global health burden, contributing to an estimated 540,000 deaths and 13.9 million disability-adjusted life years. The impact of lead exposure is particularly severe in developing regions.

The regulation limits the lead content in residential and decorative paints to 90 parts per million (ppm), aligning with ECOWAS standards, and aims to eliminate the production, sale, and importation of lead-based paints in Liberia within three years.

Jerry Toe, focal point for the Lead Paint Regulation, described the regulation as a major achievement. "This is not just a regulatory milestone but a testament to the collaborative efforts of stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to protect public health," he said.

He highlighted that lead exposure remains a critical public health challenge in developing countries like Liberia.

Rafael Ngumbu, EPA's Manager of Environmental Research and Radiation Safety, provided an overview of the regulation's development. He noted that stakeholder consultations began in August 2019, leading to the formation of a technical working group in 2021. A study conducted by a UK team revealed dangerously high lead levels in locally produced paints, prompting urgent action.

Ngumbu further explained that the regulation follows Liberia's Environmental Management Law, which mandates collaboration between EPA, NPHIL, and other agencies to develop standards aimed at reducing environmental hazards.