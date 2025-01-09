Liberia: Capitol Fire Confirmed As Arson Attack

The Liberia National Police (LNP) and Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) have confirmed that the December 18, 2024, fire that gutted the Capitol Building was an act of arson.

Inspector General Gregory Coleman announced the findings during a press conference on Wednesday, January 8, at LNP headquarters. Coleman stated that evidence overwhelmingly points to deliberate criminal actions and assured the public that individuals responsible would be brought to justice.

"Our investigation has uncovered compelling evidence linking the fire to deliberate criminal actions," said Coleman. "We have identified individuals of interest and contacted them. If they fail to come forward, we will proceed with their arrest."

The investigation revealed that the fire started in multiple locations within the Capitol Building, a clear indicator of intentional arson. According to him, an extensive examination of the building's electrical system found no faults, and power was still being supplied at the time of the incident, ruling out an electrical fault.

Coleman further revealed that the thick, dark smoke visible during the blaze suggested it was part of a calculated plan. He stated that the investigation points to facilitation, conspiracy, and execution by those involved.

It can be recalled that among the persons of interest called in for questioning after the December 18, 2024 Capitol fire was a member of the minority bloc supporting embattled Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saa Foko of the main opposition CDC party.

On the morning of December 18, 2024, Liberians watched in shock as the Capitol Building, erected in 1957, was engulfed in flames. Particularly, the Joint Chambers were burned to ashes.

According to the Inspector General, an extensive examination of the Capitol's electrical system revealed no faults that could have triggered the fire at the 68-year-old joint chambers. He noted that up to the time of the incident, the grid was still supplying electricity, which shows that it was not the cause of the fire.

He added that during the ongoing investigation, investigators found evidence suggesting the fire started in multiple locations, a hallmark of intentional arson. He also mentioned that the LNP and the LNFS will do all it takes to bring those responsible to book.

According to the Police IG, some individuals were arrested on the day of the incident but were later released on personal recognizance, and some were signed for by their lawyers. It is said that those same individuals who were earlier released are now persons of interest, and anyone who refuses to show up for the investigation will be ordered arrested.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Police IG, who noted that the investigation into the fire incident is continuing, further added that the dark smoke seen on top of the Capitol building on the day of the incident clearly indicates that it was a terrorist plan carried out on the Capitol building.

Colonel Coleman revealed that the investigation is also involved in criminal activities, which point to facilitation, conspiracy, and execution. "We will not condone lawlessness in all forms in Liberia, especially in public facilities," said the Police IG.

However, IG Coleman added that international fire experts are expected in the country to conclude the investigation and emerge with full findings. He further assured the public that those conclusively linked to the act would face justice within the next 24 hours going forward.