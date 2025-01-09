Liberia: SUP Endorses Dr. Layli Maparyan As University of Liberia President, Amid Public Debate

Monrovia — The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP), a campus-based political movement and the leading student political party at the University of Liberia (UL), has formally endorsed the appointment of Dr. Layli Maparyan as the institution's 16th president.

The decision of SUP was announced amidst ongoing public debate about her selection and reflects SUP's commitment to progress, academic freedom, and social justice.

In a statement issued on January 8, SUP reaffirmed its position as a champion against societal ills, condemning poor governance and systemic neglect that have plagued Liberia and its premier academic institution.

The party expressed optimism that Dr. Maparyan's leadership could mark the beginning of much-needed reform and transformation at UL.

"After thoroughly reviewing the findings of the Presidential Search Committee, SUP found no legal or policy barriers to the appointment of a non-alumnus as president of the University of Liberia," the statement read.

"We welcome Dr. Maparyan's appointment and commend the decision as a step forward."

SUP expressed satisfaction that Dr. Layli Maparyan is a distinguished academic, who previously served as the Executive Director of the Wellesley Centers for Women and Professor of Africana Studies at Wellesley College, USA.

She holds a Ph.D. in Psychology from Temple University and has a history with Liberia, having served as a Fulbright Specialist at the University of Liberia in 2010.

Her appointment was announced by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on January 4, 2025, following unanimous approval by UL's Board of Trustees. President Boakai praised her credentials, stating, "Dr. Maparyan's extensive experience, integrity, and leadership abilities make her the ideal person to lead our premier university into a new era of excellence."

At the same time, addressing Long Standing Challenges,

SUP highlighted the deteriorating conditions at the University of Liberia, including inadequate infrastructure, unreliable internet connectivity, lack of clean drinking water, poor faculty working conditions, and limited student resources.

The party emphasized that while leadership change is significant, it must be accompanied by a strong commitment from the government to allocate sufficient resources and support necessary administrative reforms.

"Dr. Maparyan's appointment is a positive step, but SUP will hold her accountable for any actions or inactions that undermine infrastructure and academic improvement at UL," SUP stated.

The appointment of Dr. Maparyan has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with some questioning the decision to appoint a non-alumnus.

However, key stakeholders, including the University of Liberia Staff Association (ULSA) and the Alumni Association, have expressed support.

In its release, ULSA commended the inclusive recruitment process and urged President Boakai's administration to back the new president with adequate resources.

The Alumni Association praised the decision as aligning with best practices in academic leadership and expressed hope that her tenure would bring financial accountability and infrastructural improvements.

SUP further reiterated its commitment to advocating for the rights of students and the equitable distribution of national resources.

"SUP's disagreements with past and present leaders are rooted in policy differences, not race or nationality. What matters is the impact of their actions on society," the statement read.

The party also condemned the systemic neglect of education in Liberia, criticizing the government for prioritizing political agendas over the welfare of students and faculty.

As Dr. Maparyan prepares to assume her responsibilities, the university community looks forward to her leadership in addressing critical challenges.

Meanwhile, SUP concluded its statement by reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the cause of the people and the rights of students.