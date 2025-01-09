Liberia: President Boakai's Statement On Capitol Building Fire Mirrors Police Preliminary Findings

Monrovia — In the aftermath of a fire outbreak at the Capitol Building early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024, President Joseph Boakai visited the scene to assess the damage. Following the tour, President Boakai condemned the incident, labeling it an act of "banditry and gangsterism."

The President insinuated that the fire was an arson attack, adding that the Capitol Building wasn't a place for "hooligans."

He said: "We are here to console the members of the first branch of government. We are in sympathy with them for this destruction that shouldn't have happened, and we are not going to allow this to happen in this country. people who have problems, they have to eat to settle it. We are not going to settle for this. This is not a place for hooligans. This is a place for responsible people who are here to serve the Liberian people. This country is poor, and I don't care what they do, we will build this country."

It is worthy to note that before the second fire incident, the 73 lawmakers in the House of Representatives had been seriously engaged in a fierce battle for supremacy within the HOR. They had been divided into two groups -- Majority Bloc, being heavily backed by the Executive, which the President heads and Minority bloc -- which was headed by the embattled House Speaker, Jonathan Fonati Koffa, whom his colleagues had "illegally" removed from his post as Speaker.

The President's statement made his critics conclude that it may have jeopardized the investigation from its very beginning or before it even took off.

Arson suspected

Preliminary investigations indicate that the blaze was intentional, according to findings from the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS).

The joint statement by the LNP and the LNFS comes days after Police Inspector General Gregory Cole said on the 50-50 Morning Show that "they needed time" to conclude the investigation.

Coleman announced that the fire incident at the Capitol Building last December was an arson attack. This is the first official confirmation of arson since the joint investigation by the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Liberia National Fire Service, and other joint security agencies began.

Speaking at a press conference at Police Headquarters, Coleman revealed that investigators have gathered substantial evidence pointing to a deliberate act. He stated that several persons of interest have been identified and that significant findings have been made. However, these findings will only be released to the public once they are declassified.

Inspector General Coleman also disclosed that the police have invited individuals linked to the incident for questioning and urged them to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. When asked if any arrests had been made, Coleman explained that while several individuals were apprehended in the immediate aftermath of the fire, they were released following legal negotiations. He assured that these individuals would be recalled as the investigation progresses, and would be arrested if they resist.

He said: "January 8, at this point in time, we want to officially inform the nation that we have sufficient evidence to call the act at the Capitol an act of arson. The electrical system at the building was duly accessed and up to the time of the fire, the system was distributing current. We are definite about calling the fire an arson. We have identified persons of interest in this investigation. Those people have been reached, we are sending out clear messages to them to come in to continue the investigation, and in the case where they don't, they could be arrested."

The December fire caused extensive damage to the Capitol Building's Joint Chamber, prompting widespread concern. Among those identified as persons of interest was Representative Frank Saah Foko, who had been seen with members of the Minority Bloc, including Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, around the time of the incident. Both individuals have denied any involvement.

In the aftermath of the fire, the police and joint security agencies announced a $5,000 reward for anyone providing credible information to aid the investigation.

LNFS Director General Col. G. Warsuweh Barvoul supported these findings, revealing that foreign experts are assisting the investigation.

Both agencies have pledged transparency and accountability, urging the public to avoid politicizing the incident.

The fire at the Capitol Building was the second in as many weeks, following a smoke incident linked to an electrical fault. The destruction of the joint chambers, the legislative heart of Liberia, has sparked national outrage.

President Joseph Boakai condemned the act as a threat to Liberia's democracy, promising accountability:

"We are not going to tolerate this anymore... If you have a problem, we have the rule of law - but we are not going to accept this. Those caught will be dealt with, and we will set a tone for others," Boakai declared.

Private Investigator Raises Concerns

This announcement comes just days after Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, speaking on the 50-50 Morning Show, requested additional time to conclude the investigation. However, Coleman has now declared that the fire was indeed an arson attack, marking the first official confirmation since the joint investigation by the LNP, LNFS, and other security agencies began.

Despite the confirmation, a former fire chief and private investigator based in the diaspora, who requested anonymity, has questioned the validity of the findings and the overall integrity of the investigation.

The investigator expressed surprise at Coleman's sudden announcement of arson evidence, noting that the Inspector General had previously indicated the need for more time to complete the probe. "The sudden shift raises concerns about the thoroughness of the investigation," the source said.

Key Aspects of Fire Investigation

The investigator outlined several critical factors typically examined during a fire investigation including fire Patterns.

He said investigators analyze burn patterns to determine the fire's origin and how it spread. Patterns like "V" shapes, char marks, and lines of demarcation are critical in identifying intentional fires.

Physical Evidence

He said residues from ignitable liquids or evidence of tampered utilities often point to foul play. The investigator questioned whether such evidence was properly collected and analyzed.

Witness Statements

He noted that matching physical evidence with witness accounts helps reconstruct the events leading to the fire, adding that it remains unclear if statements were adequately reviewed or corroborated.

Structure Conditions

The state of the Capitol Building, including open or closed windows and doors, and whether the fire spread through the roof, can provide significant clues.

In addition, he said the surrounding scene, including debris, blocked access points, and impact on nearby structures, is also critical to the investigation.

He also mentioned the techniques used to extinguish the fire and the response time of firefighters could offer insight into how the fire was controlled and whether it matched the suspected timeline.

Fire Alarm and Security Systems

According to him, the status of alarms, sprinklers, and other fire prevention systems at the Capitol Building is an essential component of any thorough investigation.

Use of Advanced Technology

The investigator noted that specialized platforms and technology, such as fire modeling software and forensic tools, are often employed to ensure accuracy. However, it is unclear whether such resources were utilized in this case.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

The confirmation of arson has intensified public interest in the investigation, particularly regarding how the fire was set and by whom. Critics have called for greater transparency from the LNP and LNFS, urging them to disclose the evidence supporting their findings.

As the investigation continues, the public awaits further updates, particularly on whether suspects have been identified and what motive may have driven the alleged arson.

Political Turmoil and Allegations

The fire comes amidst a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives. Allegations are rife, with some linking the pro-Koffa bloc to the arson. Adding to the tension, Montserrado County District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko was summoned by the police over alleged incendiary remarks made before the fire. Foko, however, insists on due process, accusing the government of targeting opposition voices.

The incident also disrupted funeral plans for former Vice President John D. Gray, with a scheduled silent wake shifted from the Capitol Building to the National Patriotic Party headquarters.

The Capitol Building, built in 1956, has been plagued by neglect and political turmoil. Despite e the $1.3 million allocated in 2023 for renovations, the funds never reached the contractors, leading to allegations of corruption. Speaker Koffa acknowledged the building's deteriorating state but refrained from speculating about the fire's cause.

Condemnations and Calls for Justice

The fire has drawn widespread condemnation. Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence called for an impartial investigation, commending firefighters for their efforts. Senator Abraham Darius Dillon emphasized the need for swift justice, while the Liberian Council of Churches (LCC) called for accountability and dialogue.

The United States Embassy and ECOWAS have also expressed concern, urging restraint and adherence to the rule of law.

As Liberia grapples with this crisis, the Capitol Building fire underscores the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and unity.

The arson investigation, set against a backdrop of political division and systemic issues, will test the resilience of Liberia's democracy.

Justice, as President Boakai and others have vowed, must be served, not just to punish those responsible but to reaffirm the values the Capitol Building was meant to uphold.