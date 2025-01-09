Liberian Learning Center Launched - a Transformative Milestone in Liberia's Educational Landscape

Paynesville — In a landmark achievement for Liberia, the Liberian Learning Center was officially launched by Empowerment Squared in Paynesville. The event, held at the Effort Baptist Church, marked a historic step towards advancing education and fostering community development in the country.

The vibrant launch ceremony brought together hundreds of students, community leaders, and international partners. It also attracted global attention, with over 15,000 participants joining virtually via livestream. The day was filled with cultural performances, including captivating presentations by the Liberian Youth Orchestra and the Liberian Crusaders for Peace, adding a celebratory tone to the historic occasion.

From Refugee Camp to Transformative Vision

The vision for the Liberian Learning Center stems from the personal journey of Leo Nupolu Johnson, Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer of Empowerment Squared. Speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa, Johnson shared how his experiences during Liberia's civil war and eight years in refugee camps in Ivory Coast and Ghana inspired his dream to build the center.

He recalled the profound impact of reading "Samuel Morris: The African Boy God Sent to Prepare an American University for Its Mission to the World", a book gifted to him in the refugee camp by the late Christine Tolbert Norman. "This story resonated deeply with me," Johnson said, "sparking a dream to one day build a library in Liberia to inspire future generations with access to knowledge and opportunity."

An Overwhelmingly Positive Reception

The Liberian Learning Center has been lauded as a transformative initiative. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai described it as "one of the most important investments in Liberia," while Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah hailed it as "passion in action." Paynesville City Mayor Robert Bestman II expressed his enthusiasm for this ground-breaking development, emphasizing its importance for Liberia's future. In his address, he affirmed the city's commitment to ensuring the long-term success of the Liberian Learning Center.

"This center is a testament to what is possible when visionary leadership and strong partnerships come together," Mayor Bestman stated. He also recognized the efforts of his predecessor Pam Belcher - Taylor who cemented the formalization of the partnership with Empowerment Squared, acknowledging the foundational work that paved the way for this milestone.

These endorsements highlight the center's potential to reshape Liberia's educational landscape and create safe, accessible spaces for learning and growth.

What the Center Offers

The Liberian Learning Center is designed as a hub for education, innovation, and community engagement. Services include children's and Adult Libraries - Offering books, digital resources, and educational programs to inspire literacy and lifelong learning.

Small Business Incubation and Co-working Spaces - Supporting entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth; radio station - promoting civic engagement and media training; indoor sports facilities: encouraging physical health and teamwork and event space - hosting cultural and community events.

The center's hybrid access model ensures free or subsidized services for core programs, with revenue-generating options like co-working spaces and event rentals to sustain operations.

Next Steps and Challenges

While the first phase of the Liberian Learning Center is complete, Johnson revealed plans for a second phase, which includes constructing a state-of-the-art gymnasium. "This gymnasium will go beyond sports," he said. "It will be a space for cultivating discipline, teamwork, and physical well-being."

Johnson said by providing diverse spaces for development, the center aims to holistically nurture Liberia's future leaders.

But the vision extends beyond even this, he said. "My hope is for the Liberian Learning Center to serve as the foundation of a National Library System for Liberia--a system that ensures access to knowledge and resources for every citizen, bridging educational gaps and fostering a culture of lifelong learning. With fundraising already underway for the gymnasium, we invite all supporters, partners, and friends to join us in this next phase. Together, we can build a legacy of opportunity, resilience, and transformation for Liberia."

However, challenges remain. These include logistics and importation costs, overwhelming demand for services, and building sustainable revenue models. Empowerment Squared continues to seek community and governmental support to address these hurdles.

Despite being built on public land, the center will remain privately managed under a lifetime lease agreement with the Paynesville City Corporation. Johnson emphasized that the facility will always serve the public good, with Empowerment Squared ensuring its continued operation and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Global Collaboration

The success of the Liberian Learning Center is the result of a collaborative effort involving several organizations, including Empowerment Squared, Rotary International and its chapters in Hamilton and Monrovia, Paynesville City Corporation, Hamilton Public Library, Mohawk College and McMaster University.

A Call for Support

Looking ahead, Johnson called on the Liberian government and private citizens to support the center. He urged the government to provide budgetary support and private citizens to engage through volunteering, donations, and active participation.

"The Liberian Learning Center is more than a building--it's a symbol of hope, resilience, and opportunity for Liberia's future," Johnson said.

As Liberia embraces this transformative project, the Liberian Learning Center stands as a beacon of progress, inspiring a brighter future for generations to come.