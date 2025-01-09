Liberia: CDC Condemns Alleged Illegal Arrests and Human Rights Abuses By the Unity Party Government

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as "clandestine, war-time methods" employed by the Unity Party-led government under President Joseph Boakai to suppress political opposition and free speech in Liberia.

In a statement released today, the CDC accused the government of orchestrating the unlawful arrests of individuals perceived as political opponents, as well as citizens exercising their constitutional right to free speech. The party alleged that these arrests are part of a disturbing pattern of "arrest to kill" operations, in which individuals are detained at undisclosed locations and subjected to mistreatment and torture.

Specific Cases Highlighted

The CDC cited the cases of Eric Susay, James Weah, and Andrew Sleh Lawson, three individuals allegedly detained without due process. Lawyers representing the trio have filed a writ of habeas corpus, demanding the government produce them alive.

The statement noted, "The unlawful detention of citizens, particularly following peaceful demonstrations, represents a significant violation of Liberia's constitution and fundamental rights, including free movement."

Allegations of Repressive Tactics

The CDC further accused the government of employing excessive force against peaceful assemblies, fostering fear and insecurity among the populace. It called for an end to what it described as a return to authoritarian practices reminiscent of Liberia's turbulent past.

Additionally, the party raised concerns about the alleged transfer of arrested individuals to foreign regimes in exchange for political favors. It referenced the case of Sheriff and others, who were allegedly handed over to a "despotic regime" in exchange for material resources.

Call for Accountability and Security

The CDC also condemned the mysterious deaths of two citizens in Lofa County, linking the incidents to a growing climate of insecurity. It urged the government to prioritize the safety of Liberians, conduct swift investigations into such incidents, and prosecute the perpetrators.

"The increasing number of mysterious deaths in the country points to a clear lack of security," the statement read.