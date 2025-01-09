Liberia: Professor Willie Kim Kamara - 'Investment and Private Sector Key to Liberia's Developmental Agenda'

A Liberian professor based in the United States of America, Willie Kim Kamara has underscored the importance of investment and the private sector in the Developmental Agenda of Liberia.

Professor Kamara, who was part of the month-long annual return of Diaspora Liberians to the country, encouraged Liberians to see investment opportunities, including the private sector, as great pillars behind the transformation of Liberia.

"I don't want to see everyone focus on government jobs but to create more opportunities through investment to develop our beautiful Country," he re-emphasized.

He told reporters during an interview that it is time for Liberians to make use of their natural resources and create more industries that will, in return, create more jobs for the Liberian people.

Liberian economist based in the US hailed the current administration headed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his government's plan under the ARREST AGENDA.

He indicated that the agenda with one of the key focuses on agriculture and tourism are key sectors to help improve the country.

Willie, who for the past 39 years has been away but has been contributing to Liberia, said he was impressed with the level of improvements in the country unlike before.

" I am happy with the visibility of some infrastructures as well as the increase in population of Monrovia from about 400,000 to over a million people," he added.

However, he was quick to mention that the Nation's Capital City is overpopulated and there is a need to depopulate Monrovia by creating opportunities in other bigger cities for the people to return home and help improve their livelihood.

According to him, one of the best tools is the people, especially through education.

"The key resource for every nation is the people not its natural resources and if the people are well educated and skilled they can contribute more to their Country ", he re-echoed.

Mr. Kamara maintained that it is key to educate more Liberians in order to move the Country forward.

Kamara, Professor of Economics, School of Business, Hospitality and Global Trade at Dallas College also used the occasion to encourage Liberians in the Diaspora to return home and support their Country and people in whatever way possible.

It can be recalled that during the administration of former President Charles Taylor that Willie spear- headed the transportation of six buses to Liberia as well as the construction of lots of water wells in the Country among others.