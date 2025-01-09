editorial

LIBERIA'S DEPUTY FINANCE Minister, Bill McGill Jones, has dragged the Boakai administration into a disgraceful scandal, one that now threatens Liberia's fragile relationship with a key international partner, the United States.

JONES USED A FALSIFIED U.S. Embassy letter to justify a highly questionable $322,441 contract, including $244,441 for painting and $78,000 for structural assessment.

THIS BLATANT FORGERY not only undermines Liberia's procurement laws but also tarnishes the trust that the U.S. Embassy has worked tirelessly to build with the Liberian people.

BY USING A FORGED Embassy document to justify a distended $322,441 contract, Jones has not only defrauded the Liberian people but has also directly insulted the integrity of the U.S. government.

THIS RECKLESS ACT is not just a personal failing; it is a stain on the Boakai ministration and a betrayal of Liberia's most important diplomatic relationship.

THE QUESTION NOW is simple: will President Joseph Boakai rise to the occasion and salvage Liberia's reputation, or will he allow this insult to fester unchecked?

THE U.S. EMBASSY in Liberia plays a critical role in our nation's development, providing millions of dollars in aid, supporting infrastructure projects, and working to strengthen governance and democracy.

FOR THE EMBASSY'S name to be exploited in fraudulent scheme is an affront to everything this partnership represents.

SWIFT AND UNEQUIVOCAL CONDEMNATION of Jones's Actions Speaks Volumes. They have distanced themselves from this fraud, highlighting the seriousness of the offense and expressing "serious concerns" over the misuse of their name.

PRESIDENT BOAKAI CAMPAIGNED on promises of transparency and good governance, yet this scandal threatens to define his administration as one that tolerates corruption and impunity.

THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY, particularly the United States, is watching closely.

PRESIDENT BOAKAI, THIS is no longer just about Bill McGill Jones or the Ministry of Finance. This is about the credibility of your government and your leadership.

YOUR FAILURE TO act decisively will send a dangerous message: that your administration is either unwilling or unable to hold officials accountable, even when their actions jeopardize Liberia's most critical partnerships.

THE FALLOUT FROM this scandal is already damaging Liberia's reputation on the global stage. The U.S. government has long been a staunch supporter of Liberia, but this incident threatens to erode that trust.

IF PRESIDENT BOAKAI fails to act, what confidence can the U.S. Embassy, or any international partner, have in his government's ability to uphold integrity and accountability?

THE ACTIONS UNDERMINE every effort the U.S. Embassy has made to support Liberia's progress. They insult the American taxpayers whose fund development programs in our country.

THEY JEOPARDIZE FUTURE investments and aid; which Liberia desperately needs to address its pressing challenges.

PRESIDENT BOAKAI, THE time for excuses is over. The people of Liberia, the U.S. Embassy, and the international community are watching. Your response to this scandal will define your presidency.

WILL YOU TAKE decisive action to hold Minister Jones accountable, or will you allow this insult to the U.S. government to go unanswered? The steps are clear Minister Jones must be removed from office without delay.

THE ACTION CONSTITUTES fraud and must be met with the full force of the law. An official apology must be issued to the U.S. Embassy, along with assurances that such fraudulent activities will not be tolerated in the Boakai administration.

FELLOW LIBERIANS, THIS is our fight too. Our country's future depends on leaders who respect our international partners and uphold the rule of law. Minister Jones has failed us. Now it is up to President Boakai to decide whether he will fail us too.

PRESIDENT BOAKAI, THIS is your moment. Do not let this disgraceful action define your administration or destroy Liberia's relationship with the United States.

THE U.S. EMBASSY has done its part for Liberia. Will you do yours? The nation is watching.